KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY                         DATE         TIME
=========================================================
Interloop Limited                      15-09-2021   09:00
The Searle Company Ltd                 15-09-2021   11:30
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end       16-09-2021   11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd            16-09-2021   11:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited                16-09-2021   11:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd                16-09-2021   11:00
Trust Modaraba                         16-09-2021   11:30
Pak Oman Asset Management
Co. Ltd-Open end                       16-09-2021   10:30
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Company Ltd                16-09-2021   13:00
Nishat Power Limited                   16-09-2021   11:30
Bolan Castings Limited                 17-09-2021   10:00
Pakistan PVC Limited                   17-09-2021   09:30
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd                 17-09-2021   11:00
Ismail industries Ltd                  17-09-2021   11:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd     17-09-2021   11:30
Murree Brewery Companny Ltd            17-09-2021   10:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited                 17-09-2021   16:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd                17-09-2021   11:30
Millat Tractors Limited                17-09-2021   12:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd       17-09-2021   14:30
Macter International Ltd               18-09-2021   15:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd             18-09-2021   11:00
Gatron (industries) Ltd                18-09-2021   11:30
TPL Trakker Limited                    18-09-2021   12:00
Image Pakistan Limited                 20-09-2021   10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd              20-09-2021   11:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd              20-09-2021   10:00
United Brands Limited                  20-09-2021   12:00
TPL Corp Limited                       20-09-2021   14:00
Calcorp Limited                        20-09-2021   15:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd                 20-09-2021   11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd              20-09-2021   14:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan                    20-09-2021   15:00
Nishat Mills Limited                   20-09-2021   14:30
Huffaz Seamless P ipe Industries Ltd   20-09-2021   16:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited              20-09-2021   16:00
Rupali Polyester Limited               21-09-2021   12:30
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd       21-09-2021   15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd         21-09-2021   11:00
Towellers Limited                      21-09-2021   12:00
Berger Paints Limited                  21-09-2021   10:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd                21-09-2021   11:30
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd           21-09-2021   11:15
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd                  21-09-2021   11:30
Habib Bank Limited                     23-09-2021   12:00
Buxly Paints Limited                   25-09-2021   10:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd               30-09-2021   09:00
Olympia Mills Limited                  04-10-2021   11:00
Hafiz Limited                          06-10-2021   11:30
=========================================================

