16 Sep 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Interloop Limited 15-09-2021 09:00
The Searle Company Ltd 15-09-2021 11:30
NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 11:00
Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 16-09-2021 11:30
Sitara Peroxide Limited 16-09-2021 11:00
Habib Rice Products Ltd 16-09-2021 11:00
Trust Modaraba 16-09-2021 11:30
Pak Oman Asset Management
Co. Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 10:30
Siemens (Pakistan)
Engineering Company Ltd 16-09-2021 13:00
Nishat Power Limited 16-09-2021 11:30
Bolan Castings Limited 17-09-2021 10:00
Pakistan PVC Limited 17-09-2021 09:30
Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 17-09-2021 11:00
Ismail industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Murree Brewery Companny Ltd 17-09-2021 10:00
Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-09-2021 16:00
Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30
Millat Tractors Limited 17-09-2021 12:00
Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 17-09-2021 14:30
Macter International Ltd 18-09-2021 15:00
Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 18-09-2021 11:00
Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30
TPL Trakker Limited 18-09-2021 12:00
Image Pakistan Limited 20-09-2021 10:00
Thatta Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00
Agha Steel Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 10:00
United Brands Limited 20-09-2021 12:00
TPL Corp Limited 20-09-2021 14:00
Calcorp Limited 20-09-2021 15:00
Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00
Flying Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 14:00
The United Insurance
Company of Pakistan 20-09-2021 15:00
Nishat Mills Limited 20-09-2021 14:30
Huffaz Seamless P ipe Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 16:00
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 20-09-2021 16:00
Rupali Polyester Limited 21-09-2021 12:30
First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 21-09-2021 15:00
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-09-2021 11:00
Towellers Limited 21-09-2021 12:00
Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 21-09-2021 11:15
Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30
Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00
Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00
Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00
Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00
Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30
=========================================================
