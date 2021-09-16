KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================= NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME ========================================================= Interloop Limited 15-09-2021 09:00 The Searle Company Ltd 15-09-2021 11:30 NBP Fund Management Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 11:00 Pakistan Paper Products Ltd 16-09-2021 11:30 Sitara Peroxide Limited 16-09-2021 11:00 Habib Rice Products Ltd 16-09-2021 11:00 Trust Modaraba 16-09-2021 11:30 Pak Oman Asset Management Co. Ltd-Open end 16-09-2021 10:30 Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering Company Ltd 16-09-2021 13:00 Nishat Power Limited 16-09-2021 11:30 Bolan Castings Limited 17-09-2021 10:00 Pakistan PVC Limited 17-09-2021 09:30 Pakistan Petroleum Ltd 17-09-2021 11:00 Ismail industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Mughal Iron & Steel Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Murree Brewery Companny Ltd 17-09-2021 10:00 Ibrahim Fibres Limited 17-09-2021 16:00 Goodluck Industries Ltd 17-09-2021 11:30 Millat Tractors Limited 17-09-2021 12:00 Trust Securities & Brokerage Ltd 17-09-2021 14:30 Macter International Ltd 18-09-2021 15:00 Tariq Glass Industries Ltd 18-09-2021 11:00 Gatron (industries) Ltd 18-09-2021 11:30 TPL Trakker Limited 18-09-2021 12:00 Image Pakistan Limited 20-09-2021 10:00 Thatta Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00 Agha Steel Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 10:00 United Brands Limited 20-09-2021 12:00 TPL Corp Limited 20-09-2021 14:00 Calcorp Limited 20-09-2021 15:00 Suraj Cotton Mills Ltd 20-09-2021 11:00 Flying Cement Company Ltd 20-09-2021 14:00 The United Insurance Company of Pakistan 20-09-2021 15:00 Nishat Mills Limited 20-09-2021 14:30 Huffaz Seamless P ipe Industries Ltd 20-09-2021 16:00 Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited 20-09-2021 16:00 Rupali Polyester Limited 21-09-2021 12:30 First Dawood Investment Bank Ltd 21-09-2021 15:00 Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Ltd 21-09-2021 11:00 Towellers Limited 21-09-2021 12:00 Berger Paints Limited 21-09-2021 10:00 Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30 Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 21-09-2021 11:15 Ittehad Chemicals Ltd 21-09-2021 11:30 Habib Bank Limited 23-09-2021 12:00 Buxly Paints Limited 25-09-2021 10:00 Ashfaq Textile Mills Ltd 30-09-2021 09:00 Olympia Mills Limited 04-10-2021 11:00 Hafiz Limited 06-10-2021 11:30 =========================================================

