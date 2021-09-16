ANL 23.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.61%)
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 16 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares               10-09-2021   16-09-2021   2.7%(ii)       08-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd        10-09-2021   16-09-2021   15%(i)         08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd      10-09-2021   16-09-2021   70%(ii)        08-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd            10-09-2021   17-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd         10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Abbott Laboratories Ltd            10-09-2021   17-09-2021   200%(i)        08-09-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd#     11-09-2021   17-09-2021                                17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                    13-09-2021   17-09-2021   15%(ii),15% B  09-09-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd#               11-09-2021   18-09-2021                                18-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                     12-09-2021   18-09-2021   17.50%(ii)     09-09-2021
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                        10-09-2021   19-09-2021
Standard Chartered
Bank (Pakistan) Ltd                13-09-2021   19-09-2021   12.5%(i)       09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                       13-09-2021   20-09-2021   50%(ii)        09-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd              14-09-2021   20-09-2021   40%(ii)        10-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                        14-09-2021   20-09-2021   1500%(ii)      10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive(Pakistan) Ltd.   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   240%(F),15% B  13-09-2021    21-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd                   15-09-2021   21-09-2021   20%(i)         13-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd        15-09-2021   22-09-2021   20%(i)         13-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                    15-09-2021   22-09-2021   5%(i)          13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                   15-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd               16-09-2021   22-09-2021   245%(F)        14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021   300%(F)        14-09-2021    22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd                16-09-2021   22-09-2021   NIL                          22-09-2021
Century Paper & Board Mills Ltd    17-09-2021   23-09-2021   15%(F),15% B   15-09-2021    23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd                17-09-2021   24-09-2021   80%(F)         15-09-2021    24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd                18-09-2021   24-09-2021   52.5%(i)       16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd        11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                     18-09-2021   25-09-2021   100%(F),10% B  16-09-2021    25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd           20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                   14-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd           21-09-2021   28-09-2021   120%(F)        17-09-2021    28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021   26%(ii)        20-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                    22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(i)         20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd      22-09-2021   28-09-2021   NIL                          28-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd         22-09-2021   28-09-2021   10%(F)         20-09-2021    28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                  15-09-2021   29-09-2021   40%(F),15% B   13-09-2021    29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd           21-09-2021   29-09-2021   70%(F)         17-09-2021    29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                           23-09-2021   29-09-2021   60%(i)         21-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                   23-09-2021   29-09-2021   200%(F)        21-09-2021    29-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd                21-09-2021   30-09-2021   90%(F)         17-09-2021    30-09-2021
International Industries Ltd       21-09-2021   30-09-2021   65%(F)         17-09-2021    30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                       23-09-2021   30-09-2021   NIL                          30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd             23-09-2021   30-09-2021   45%(F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd                23-09-2021   30-09-2021   10%(F)         21-09-2021    30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd         24-09-2021   30-09-2021   100%(F)        22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd      24-09-2021   30-09-2021   15%(i)         22-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                  24-09-2021   30-09-2021   20%(F),20% B   22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd            24-09-2021   30-09-2021   365%(F)        22-09-2021    30-09-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd             25-09-2021   01-10-2021   20%(ii)        23-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#        25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                02-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#                27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                04-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd           27-09-2021   04-10-2021   NIL                          04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd          25-09-2021   05-10-2021   50%(F)         23-09-2021    05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             27-09-2021   05-10-2021   NIL                          05-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd                 05-10-2021   11-10-2021   40%(F)         01-10-2021    11-10-2021
Thal Ltd                           06-10-2021   12-10-2021   120%(F)        04-10-2021    12-10-2021
K-Electric Ltd                     07-10-2021   13-10-2021   NIL                          13-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba          30-09-2021   14-10-2021   0.80%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba                 30-09-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                      30-09-2021   14-10-2021   4.80%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                     30-09-2021   14-10-2021   3.20%(F)       28-09-2021    14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd                 08-10-2021   14-10-2021   100%(F),25% B  06-10-2021    14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd              08-10-2021   14-10-2021   NIL                          14-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd          08-10-2021   16-10-2021   12.50%(F)      06-10-2021    16-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                   12-10-2021   18-10-2021   10%(i)         08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd             12-10-2021   19-10-2021   25%(i)         08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd              13-10-2021   19-10-2021   70%(ii)        11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd           14-10-2021   20-10-2021   NIL                          20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                  12-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd         14-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         12-10-2021    21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd              14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                    14-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd                 14-10-2021   21-10-2021   100%(F)        12-10-2021    21-10-2021
TPL Properties Ltd                 15-10-2021   21-10-2021   NIL                          21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd               15-10-2021   21-10-2021   40%(F)         13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd            15-10-2021   21-10-2021   120%(F)        13-10-2021    21-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021   15% B          13-10-2021    23-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd             15-10-2021   22-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd            15-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F),10% B   13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd         15-10-2021   22-10-2021   35%(F)         13-10-2021    22-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd       16-10-2021   22-10-2021   25%(F)         14-10-2021    21-10-2021
Nimir Resins Ltd                   17-10-2021   23-10-2021   NIL                          23-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd                 18-10-2021   25-10-2021   10%(F)         14-10-2021    25-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd     15-10-2021   26-10-2021   100%(F)        13-10-2021    26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd         19-10-2021   26-10-2021   750%(F)        15-10-2021    26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                    19-10-2021   26-10-2021   27.5%(F)       15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                     19-10-2021   26-10-2021   10%(F)         15-10-2021    26-10-2021
Hi-Tech Lubricants Ltd             20-10-2021   26-10-2021   20%(F),20% B   18-10-2021    26-10-2021
The Crescent Textile Mills Ltd     20-10-2021   26-10-2021   NIL                          26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd             13-10-2021   27-10-2021   20%(F)         11-10-2021    27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd.   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   30%(ii)        19-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                   21-10-2021   27-10-2021   5%(F),8% B     19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba             21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd                21-10-2021   27-10-2021   15%(F)         19-10-2021    27-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd            21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd.             21-10-2021   28-10-2021   NIL                          28-10-2021
D.G. Khan Cement Company Ltd       21-10-2021   28-10-2021   10%(F)         19-10-2021    28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd               22-10-2021   28-10-2021   14.3%(F)       20-10-2021    28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021   27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                                              97.19916% R
Modaraba Al Mali                                             331% R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

Dates of Closure of Books Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

