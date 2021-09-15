PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO head of states meeting

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Tajikistan on September 16 on the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon.

This will be the PM's third visit to Central Asia, and underlines Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deepened engagement with Central Asia through ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, having revitalised focus in five key areas of political ties, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people contacts," FO said.

The PM will participate in the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Dushanbe, which Pakistan became a member of in 2017. Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other SCO members.

During his visit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines.

"His talks with Tajik president will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity. The two countries have earlier expressed strong commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership," FO stated.

PM to attend SCO head of states meeting in Dushanbe

The FO further said that the PM will also inaugurate the first meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

"The Joint Business Forum will catalyse growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines," FO said.

"Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture. The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region."