ANL 23.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.82%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.53%)
ASL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.71%)
BOP 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.43%)
FCCL 18.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.76%)
FFBL 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.63%)
FFL 17.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.83%)
FNEL 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.92%)
GGGL 22.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.23%)
GGL 43.84 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.25%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.72%)
JSCL 20.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
KAPCO 38.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.37%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.75%)
MLCF 37.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-2.6%)
NETSOL 150.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.82%)
PACE 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.64%)
PAEL 31.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
POWER 8.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.18%)
PRL 20.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.57%)
PTC 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.8%)
SNGP 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-3.62%)
TELE 23.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.95%)
TRG 166.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.09%)
UNITY 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.37%)
WTL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,951 Decreased By ▼ -46.46 (-0.93%)
BR30 24,053 Decreased By ▼ -312.84 (-1.28%)
KSE100 46,556 Decreased By ▼ -335.11 (-0.71%)
KSE30 18,469 Decreased By ▼ -134.23 (-0.72%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO head of states meeting

  • FO says PM will inaugurate the first meeting of the Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum
BR Web Desk 15 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Tajikistan on September 16 on the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon.

This will be the PM's third visit to Central Asia, and underlines Pakistan’s enhanced engagement with the region, the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

"The Prime Minister’s visit is part of Pakistan’s deepened engagement with Central Asia through ‘Vision Central Asia’ policy, having revitalised focus in five key areas of political ties, trade and investment, energy and connectivity, security and defence, and people-to-people contacts," FO said.

The PM will participate in the 20th Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Council of Heads of State (SCO-CHS) Summit in Dushanbe, which Pakistan became a member of in 2017. Russia, China, India, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan are other SCO members.

During his visit, the PM will hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders on the sidelines.

"His talks with Tajik president will cover the entire gamut of bilateral relations, especially enhancing trade, economic and investment ties with a particular focus on regional connectivity. The two countries have earlier expressed strong commitment to enter into a formal strategic partnership," FO stated.

PM to attend SCO head of states meeting in Dushanbe

The FO further said that the PM will also inaugurate the first meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Business Forum for which a group of Pakistani businessmen will also visit Dushanbe.

"The Joint Business Forum will catalyse growing trade and investment relations and promote business to business contacts between the trading communities of both sides. A meeting of Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Business Council will also be held on the sidelines," FO said.

"Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close brotherly relations underpinned by the bonds of common faith, history and culture. The two countries have shared perceptions and a common desire to promote economic development, peace, security and stability in the region."

Pakistan Tajikistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Comments

1000 characters

PM Imran to visit Tajikistan on Thursday to attend SCO head of states meeting

Additional customs duty on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

Read more stories