ANL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.86%)
ASC 16.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.14%)
ASL 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.71%)
BOP 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.76%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.65%)
FFBL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
GGGL 22.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.41%)
GGL 43.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.04%)
HUMNL 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
KAPCO 38.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
MDTL 3.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.75%)
MLCF 37.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.68%)
NETSOL 150.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-0.76%)
PACE 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.13%)
PAEL 31.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
POWER 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.91%)
PRL 20.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.8%)
PTC 10.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.43%)
SNGP 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-3.85%)
TELE 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.32%)
TRG 166.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
UNITY 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.79%)
WTL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,950 Decreased By ▼ -47.84 (-0.96%)
BR30 24,051 Decreased By ▼ -314.78 (-1.29%)
KSE100 46,553 Decreased By ▼ -338.39 (-0.72%)
KSE30 18,456 Decreased By ▼ -146.56 (-0.79%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
India's Nifty 50 hits record high as auto, energy stocks jump

Reuters 15 Sep 2021

BENGALURU: India's Nifty 50 index hit an all-time high on Wednesday, boosted by energy stocks, while automobile and telecom shares climbed on local media reports that the government was considering incentives and financial relief for the sectors.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.46% at 17,459.05 by 0510 GMT, having hit a record high of 17,641.50 earlier. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.47% to 58,579.86.

Energy stocks added more than 1%, driven by Oil and Natural Gas Corp's 5.5% jump to a near two-year high. The stock was also the top gainer on the Nifty 50.

Auto stocks advanced 0.7% after local media reported that the government would likely consider production-linked incentive scheme for specific segments of the sector in a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

The incentive, however, would only provide temporary respite, said Siddharth Purohit, a research analyst at SMC Global Securities, as the sector continues to face risks from a global chip shortage and tepid demand.

Indian shares end higher on auto, banking gains; Zee soars

Debt-laden telecom company Vodafone Idea rose about 3% and bigger rival Bharti Airtel gained 1.8% on reports that the cabinet would likely consider financial relief measures for the telecom sector in its meeting on Wednesday.

Telecom companies would benefit from such relief measures in the long term, Purohit said, adding that expectations of a hike in tariffs and a reduction in debt in the future would also help.

Meanwhile, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises extended their rally to rise as much as 15%. On Tuesday the stock soared 40% ahead of a shareholders meeting.

In broader Asia, shares fell as weak Chinese economic data sparked worries of slowing growth globally.

