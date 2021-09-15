ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
ASC 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
ASL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.76%)
FCCL 18.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.65%)
FFBL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
GGL 43.66 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.83%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MDTL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
MLCF 38.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.91%)
NETSOL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.46%)
PACE 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 31.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 9.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
POWER 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
PRL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PTC 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 43.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.71%)
TELE 24.34 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
TRG 166.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.21%)
UNITY 34.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.05%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,973 Decreased By ▼ -24.4 (-0.49%)
BR30 24,239 Decreased By ▼ -126.65 (-0.52%)
KSE100 46,686 Decreased By ▼ -205.83 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,506 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan's machinery orders rebound in sign of capex recovery

  • Core orders +0.9% mth/mth vs forecast +3.1%
  • Core orders +11.1% yr/yr vs forecast +15.7%
Reuters 15 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Japan's core machinery orders rose in July after a dip the previous month, a sign corporate spending is perking up despite the wider hit to the economy from the pandemic.

However, the weaker-than-expected rebound may add to concerns about Japan's already tepid recovery, which has largely relied on manufacturers and other export-oriented businesses as curbs dampen domestic consumption.

Core machinery orders, a highly volatile data series regarded as a leading indicator of capital spending in the next six to nine months, rose 0.9% in July from the previous month, weaker than 3.1% gain seen by economists in a Reuters poll.

It followed a 1.5% dip in the prior month.

The Japanese economy is at risk of slipping back into contraction in the current quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic hits private consumption and manufacturing.

Japan's machinery orders rise for 3rd straight month

Adding to worries about the outlook, manufacturers' mood fell to a five-month low in September, the Reuters Tankan, which closely tracks the central bank's key tankan survey, showed amid the pandemic and a global chip shortage.

The batch of data comes as the ruling party's leadership race heats up. The winner of the Liberal Democratic Party's Sept. 29 leadership contest is expected to become prime minister and will need to lay out a growth strategy to get cautious Japanese firms to spend their massive piles of cash.

By sector, orders from manufacturers rose 6.7% month-on-month in July marking a fourth straight month of increase, while service-sector orders tumbled 9.5%. Industries such as electric machinery led manufacturers, but construction, wholesale and retail industries dragged on service-sector orders.

External orders, which are not counted as core orders, rose 24.1%, rebounding from the previous month's 10% drop.

Compared with a year earlier, core orders, which exclude those for ships and electricity utilities, grew 11.1% in July, below a 15.7% jump forecast by economists, the data showed.

The Cabinet Office maintained its assessment on machinery orders, describing them as showing signs of "picking up."

Japan's machinery

Comments

1000 characters

Japan's machinery orders rebound in sign of capex recovery

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories