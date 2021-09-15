ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
Tokyo stocks open lower on profit-taking

AFP 15 Sep 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors sought to lock in profits after recent rallies, with falls on Wall Street also weighing on the market.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.65 percent, or 200.30 points, at 30,469.80 in early trade, while the broader Topix index slipped 0.81 percent, or 17.18 points, to 2,101.69.

"Profit-taking is seen dominating trade following falls on Wall Street, and with investors cautious about overheating" in the Japanese market after recent rallies, senior strategist Yoshihiro Ito of Okasan Online Securities said in a note.

Investors are cautious as they await a set of Chinese economic data due later in the day, including retail sales and factory output, analysts said.

The dollar fetched 109.71 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.66 yen in New York late Tuesday.

On the Tokyo market, investors remain encouraged by the prospects for fresh economic stimulus by a new prime minister, with the ruling party soon to pick a new leader and general elections expected by November.

Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for new government

That sentiment could support bargain-hunting purchases later in the day, analysts said.

Major exporters were lower across the board, with automakers Honda trading down 1.39 percent at 3,397 yen and Toyota off 0.79 percent at 9,867 yen.

Panasonic was down 1.29 percent at 1,445 yen, Mitsubishi Heavy was off 2.39 percent at 3,048 yen, and Hitachi was down 1.35 percent at 6,606 yen.

Wall Street shares closed sharply lower as traders digested softer-than-expected US inflation data which seemed to cement a likely delay of the Federal Reserve's tapering of stimulus measures.

Tokyo stocks

