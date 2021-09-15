Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to ensure transparency in completion of the privatisation process of various public entities, including Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Jinnah Convention Centre.

In a meeting with Federal Minister for Privatization Muhammad Mian Soomro, the prime minister was briefed on the current status of privatization of different bodies.

PM for privatization of identified institutions within time-frame

The PM was also updated on the encouraging results of the ongoing roadshows, being held on September 13-21, aimed at attracting foreign investors for the revival of PSM.

The process regarding the privatization of National Power Parks Management Company Limited (NPPMCL), Jinnah Convention Center (JCC) and Services International Hotel (SIH) Lahore also came under discussion.