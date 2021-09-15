ANL 23.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.66%)
ASC 16.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
ASL 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.23%)
BOP 8.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.76%)
FCCL 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.07%)
FFBL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
FFL 17.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 22.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
GGL 43.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.92%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.15%)
JSCL 20.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.25%)
KAPCO 38.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
MDTL 3.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.19%)
MLCF 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.01%)
NETSOL 152.75 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.46%)
PACE 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
PAEL 31.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
POWER 8.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.21%)
PRL 21.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.28%)
PTC 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-2.9%)
TELE 24.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
TRG 166.65 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
UNITY 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.1%)
WTL 3.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
BR100 4,972 Decreased By ▼ -25.32 (-0.51%)
BR30 24,237 Decreased By ▼ -129.14 (-0.53%)
KSE100 46,684 Decreased By ▼ -207.79 (-0.44%)
KSE30 18,505 Decreased By ▼ -97.89 (-0.53%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,938
7324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,212,809
2,71424hr
4.78% positivity
Sindh
446,840
Punjab
416,901
Balochistan
32,658
Islamabad
103,293
KPK
169,429
SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

  • Gas supply to CNG, cement, and non-export general industry sectors will remain suspended from Sepetmber 14
Recorder Report Updated 15 Sep 2021

Islamabad: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) has decided to temporarily suspend gas supply to various sectors owing to LNG Regasification Unit (FSRU) switchover.

According to the company’s spokesperson, gas supply to CNG, cement, and non-export general industry sectors will remain suspended from Tuesday night (14 September) 0000 onwards.

The spokesperson said that the decision has been taken due to inevitable circumstances and the supply will be restored soon.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

