SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

Islamabad: The Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Ltd (SNGPL) has decided to temporarily suspend gas supply to various sectors owing to LNG Regasification Unit (FSRU) switchover.

According to the company’s spokesperson, gas supply to CNG, cement, and non-export general industry sectors will remain suspended from Tuesday night (14 September) 0000 onwards.

The spokesperson said that the decision has been taken due to inevitable circumstances and the supply will be restored soon.

