'Kashmir's history, culture should be presented globally'

ISLAMABAD: Presenting the history, culture and literature of Kashmir to the world in accordance with the requirements of modern times will be a great achievement. This was observed during a meeting of the Sub-Committee on Culture of the National Assembly Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir. The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Noorin Farooq Ibrahim.

The purpose of the committee meeting was to highlight the cultural and literary heritage of Kashmir at the national and international level. Noorin welcomed the members of the committee and consulted on the future course of action and sought suggestions from the members.

Members of the National Assembly Zeb Jaffer, Ghazala Saifi, NuzhatPathan, and others attended the meeting. The culture of any region truly represents that region, said Noorin.

Kashmir is a region with a rich history and culture, which needs to be shown to the world. If we succeed in presenting the history, culture and literature of Kashmir to the world in accordance with the requirements of modern times, it will be a great achievement, the committee observed. Policy Advisor Kashif Zaheer Kamboh also spoke at the meeting and presented proposals.

