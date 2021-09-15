Transfers, postings of high-ranking officers

ISLAMABAD: The Federal government on Tuesday notified the transfer and posting of high ranking officers. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Arif Anwar Baloch, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently awaiting posting in Establishment Division, is transferred and posted as Secretary, National Commission on the Status of Women, with immediate effect and until further orders.

While, Tahir Khurshid, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, National Food Security and Research Division, is assigned current charge of the post of Secretary, National Food Security and Research Division, for a period of two months or till the return from leave of the present incumbent, whichever is earlier, with immediate effect.