Sep 15, 2021
Pakistan

Mondelez steps up response to Covid-19

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Mondelez Pakistan has announced the completion of its COVID-19 vaccination drive. With the Mondelez Pakistan vaccination drive more than 70 percent of its workforce at the Hub plants has been fully vaccinated.

The vaccination camp was set up at the Confectionary Plant in Hub where employees voluntarily opted to get vaccinated. The camp facilitated employees from both Confectionary and Tang plants in collaboration with an NGO, Burhani Diagnostics.

The employees who have been vaccinated comprise of the management staff, core workers, drivers, security staff and even their vendors. The drive was carried out in compliance with the guidelines of the government over a three-month period ensuring the vaccination of the employees. Another round of the camp is planned which aims to complete the vaccinations for the remaining employees.

Apart from the vaccination drive, Mondelez International has taken up a global awareness initiative for COVID-19 where several sessions have been conducted and core employees were encouraged through different meeting channels. Narmeen Khan, Managing Director Pakistan, Mondelez International has said that Mondelez Pakistan is concerned about the health and safety of their employees and aims to take all necessary measures to ensure their wellbeing.

"We value each team member and the role they play towards successfully managing business in these testing times. I am proud to state that my team has been cooperative and cautious towards handling the COVID-19 situation and taken all precautions to reduce the impact."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

COVID Vaccination Hub plants Mondelez Pakistan vaccination Narmeen Khan

