ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh PA session adjourned abruptly

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Speaker on Tuesday adjourned the Sindh Assembly session abruptly without holding the proceedings, as opposition slammed the chair. The house with Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani, in chair resumed proceedings nearly one hour delayed from schedule but Durrani put it off immediately without starting discussion on agenda of the day.

As soon as, Durrani took over his chair, he showed anger over empty seats in the house since the majority of legislators from both sides was absent at that time. "I have been waiting for one hour in my chamber but no one turned up. All of them requested for morning session," he remarked and adjourned the sitting until Friday morning at 10 am.

Later, MQM's Muhammad Hussain told media that Speaker adjourned the session against the rules and procedures of the assembly in haste. He slammed Durrani for house adjournment. "Let me tell the public that the same Speaker starts assembly proceedings even two hours late (from schedule time) after finishing up his personal work," he alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sindh Assembly Aga Siraj Khan Durrani Muhammad Hussain

Comments

Comments are closed.

Sindh PA session adjourned abruptly

ACD on auto sector imports cut to 2pc

POL products: Ogra works out massive price increase

Fed must break up Wells Fargo: Warren

ECP decides to take action against 2 federal ministers

High net-worth un-registered persons: Over 200,000 issued notices by FBR

BAHL winding up Seychelles Branch

Public entities: PM for ensuring transparent privatization process

SNGPL to temporarily suspend gas supply

PSX wins Best Islamic Stock Exchange Award

Govt may amend 2nd schedule of petroleum levy ordinance

Read more stories