Sindh PA session adjourned abruptly

KARACHI: Speaker on Tuesday adjourned the Sindh Assembly session abruptly without holding the proceedings, as opposition slammed the chair. The house with Speaker, Aga Siraj Khan Durrani, in chair resumed proceedings nearly one hour delayed from schedule but Durrani put it off immediately without starting discussion on agenda of the day.

As soon as, Durrani took over his chair, he showed anger over empty seats in the house since the majority of legislators from both sides was absent at that time. "I have been waiting for one hour in my chamber but no one turned up. All of them requested for morning session," he remarked and adjourned the sitting until Friday morning at 10 am.

Later, MQM's Muhammad Hussain told media that Speaker adjourned the session against the rules and procedures of the assembly in haste. He slammed Durrani for house adjournment. "Let me tell the public that the same Speaker starts assembly proceedings even two hours late (from schedule time) after finishing up his personal work," he alleged.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021