PIA inducts Airbus aircraft into its fleet

KARACHI: With a plan to expand its wings, the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has inducted an Airbus aircraft into its fleet. According to the details, the Airbus, which is a 2017 model aircraft, has reached Islamabad on Tuesday.

The Airbus is one of the two aircraft, which has been acquired on lease through tender, PIA spokesman said and added that the second aircraft would hopefully reach in next few days.

He said that the airline was unable to get these aircraft during the last two years due to the covid-19 pandemic and added that these aircraft would provide better and comfortable travel facilities to the passengers.

Needless to mention, the airline has planned to replace new aircraft with some of the older planes in the fleet and for this purpose, PIA had earlier announced to acquire eight narrow-body aircraft on dry lease and expand its fleet to 45 aircraft by 2023.

