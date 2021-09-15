ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
Karachi Cantonment elections: JI holds convention to celebrate its victory

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi has held workers convention to celebrate the promising results in the cantonment local bodies' elections - encouraging the party workers to gear up for another challenge of local bodies' polls in the rest of Karachi.

On the occasion, the five councillors-elect: Zikar Mehanti, Ahmed Yasir, Col retired Malik Muhammad Raza, Rehan Iqbal and Ibnul Hassan Hashmi received a warm welcome by a large number of JI workers from across the city.

During the convention, JI leader Raja Arif Sultan briefed the audience that five JI candidates won the election by a significant margin. It was informed that on five seats the JI candidates stood second by a margin of less than 50 votes, on two seats by a margin of less than 100 votes, on one seat by a margin of less than 150 votes. The JI candidates scored more than 17,000 votes whereas the majority of candidates stood second, said the report.

JI Pakistan Ameer Sirajul Haq in his key note address, through a video link, congratulated the party workers for the encouraging outcome and directed them to gear up for another challenge of local bodies' polls in the rest of Karachi. He said that in the current scenario the JI has become only hope for the masses in the upcoming local bodies' elections in Karachi. The JI chief expressed his hope that Karachi will once again get its past glory. He said that the prosperity and development of Karachi is the key for prosperity and development of the entire country.

He said that the JI wants to bring in a blessed governing system; based on the teachings of Islam to the country. We want to change the society in a positive manner so our focus is individuals. The entire nation wants to have a blessed society where in one is facilitated by the system to perform good deeds and hurdles are created for miscreants and criminal mindset. He continued that the society - the JI wants to establish - will support individuals for pure and legal earnings and discourage the opposite. He said that social justice is mandatory for such a just society so the priority should be given to the steps that would eliminate the difference between the poor and privileged classes.

Sirajul Haq held a mafia comprising a few families responsible for miseries of the entire nation. He said that those who limit the resources of the country into their clutches even failed to defend borders of the country. He added that the JI has already challenged the mafia. Further talking about the city, the JI leader said that Karachi was also an ideological jugular vein of the country but it was forced to bath in the blood.

JI Karachi chief Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman in his address said that the promising results of local bodies' elections in Karachi cantonment areas made it clear that the future of the city belongs of the Jamaat-e-Islami. He said that the JI's success in the cantonment polls was a result of the tireless and coordinated efforts made by the entire team and on top of everything the blessing of Allah Almighty.

