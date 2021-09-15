ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
Careem distributes free helmets

Recorder Report 15 Sep 2021

KARACHI: In essence of highlighting the significance of road safety, Careem has collaborated with the Sindh Police and Defence Housing Authority (DHA) Islamabad to build on its yearly initiative of distributing helmets to motorcyclists.

The activity was conducted in two cities, Karachi and Islamabad initially and is expected to be carried out in various other cities in the next phase.

The initiative is aimed at bringing awareness regarding the importance of safety, as well as, ensuring the best practices are followed amongst motorcyclists. According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, there were a total of 9701 accidents in 2019-20, resulting in 5436 deaths and 12317 injuries, 1.45% of the total accidents are of motorbike riders, which can potentially be avoided with the use of helmets. Zeeshan Baig, Country General Manager, Careem Pakistan commented: "Safety always comes first, be it of our Customers, Captains or Colleagues. Since lives are precious, we should do all in our power to not lose them due to negligence."

