ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Opinion

President's job is to praise the govt?

Samina Mubashir 15 Sep 2021

President Dr Arif Alvi in his address to the joint sitting of parliament on Monday heaped lavish praise on the PTI government for its performance in the three years of the five-year ongoing tenure. His speech, however, lacked objectivity, to say the least. President Alvi, in my view, overpraised the government and missed things as a result; he was constantly praising the government, particularly prime minister Imran Khan, excessively. That the food inflation, for example, is rising on a daily or weekly basis is a fact. He ought to have said a few words in this regard in order to convey his message to people that he fully appreciated their ordeal and would certainly use his good offices to ask the government to do something in this regard at the earliest. Unfortunately, however, his address to a joint sitting of parliament was found to be hardly different from his predecessor Mamnoon Husain's of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The late Mamnoon Husain, too, was always all praise for the PML-N government.

Samina Mubashir (Islamabad)

Samina Mubashir

