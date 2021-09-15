President's job is to praise the govt?

President Dr Arif Alvi in his address to the joint sitting of parliament on Monday heaped lavish praise on the PTI government for its performance in the three years of the five-year ongoing tenure. His speech, however, lacked objectivity, to say the least. President Alvi, in my view, overpraised the government and missed things as a result; he was constantly praising the government, particularly prime minister Imran Khan, excessively. That the food inflation, for example, is rising on a daily or weekly basis is a fact. He ought to have said a few words in this regard in order to convey his message to people that he fully appreciated their ordeal and would certainly use his good offices to ask the government to do something in this regard at the earliest. Unfortunately, however, his address to a joint sitting of parliament was found to be hardly different from his predecessor Mamnoon Husain's of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. The late Mamnoon Husain, too, was always all praise for the PML-N government.

Samina Mubashir (Islamabad)

