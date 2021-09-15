Development of Thar top priority of Sindh govt: minister

HYDERABAD: Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Gyan Chan Essrani has said that Sindh Government is committed to resolve the basic issues of the public for that the elected representatives are conducting open katchahries in various districts of Sindh.

He was talking to media after holding open katchery along with parliamentary Secretary for sports and youth affairs Muhammad Yousuf Baloch at circuit House Mithi for redersal of grievances of people.

Provincial Minister said that the development of Thar is the top priority of Sindh Government including Health, Education and provision of drinking water to the people of Tharparkar. He informed that beside allocating 1 billion rupees for the 60 development projects of Minority community in current financial Year 2021 funds have been allocated for the talented poor students and needy peoples for the treatment and other necessities.

He further said that coal is the wealth of Thari people and the owner of affected land of Thar coal project would be compensated. Replying to a question Provincial Minister said that an inquiry committee would be formed for the misbehaving of Mukhtiarkar. Replying another question he said that Sindh Government also formed a committee for conducting the city survey of Thar which would soon start its working.

He said that the purpose of holding open katcheries was to listen the problems of the people and to resolve them at their door steps. He said that DC Tharparkar and other concerned officers have been issued directives to resolve issues of the people raised in the open katcheri.

Senator Kirshana Kumari, MNA Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, Special Assistant of CM Sindh Veerji Kolhi, Arbab Lutufullah, Dr Khato Mal Jevan, Dost Muhammad Rahimon, Parliamentary secretary for Health Qasim Siraj Soomro, MPA Fakir Sher Muhammad Bilalani, and others were present on that occasion.

