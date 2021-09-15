ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
Justuju internship program: PTCL Group joins hands with NOWPDP

15 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone has signed an MoU to launch 2nd batch of Justuju Internship Program in collaboration with Network of Organizations Working with Persons with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP).

Justuju includes a structured professional development plan for PWDs, focusing on training and enabling them to be part of the country's mainstream socio-economic system. PTCL Group will induct 20 interns, as identified, and recommended by NOWPDP for internship at PTCL and Ufone offices in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.

Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain and Executive Director, NOWPDP, Omair Ahmed, signed the MoU in Islamabad at PTCL HQ for building capacity, sensitizing employees, and creating employment opportunities for the PWDs due to be inducted under the program.

Sharing his thoughts at the MoU signing ceremony, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone said, "We are glad to partner with NOWPDP for Justuju Internship Program through which PTCL Group endeavours to enable PWDs in honing their skills so that they can be well-equipped for today's competitive work environment."

Also speaking at the occasion, Omair Ahmed, Executive Director, NOWPDP, said, "We are glad to join hands with PTCL and Ufone to enable and empower persons with disabilities through special training in digital technology. We strongly believe in the strength and ability of these people to make a difference for themselves and the society."-PR

