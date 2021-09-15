Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
15 Sep 2021
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/Ending Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Credit on
==============================================================================================
EFU Life Assurance Limited 31.12.2021 15% Interim Cash Dividend 14.09.2021
==============================================================================================
