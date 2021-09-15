KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Tuesday (September 14, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 167.86 167.76 167.65 167.26 166.97 166.30 165.96 EUR 198.33 198.33 198.31 197.96 197.82 197.15 196.85 GBP 232.39 232.26 232.10 231.58 231.24 230.32 229.84 ===========================================================================

