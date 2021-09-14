ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
ASC 16.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.49%)
ASL 22.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-5.34%)
BOP 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
BYCO 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-6.88%)
FCCL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.26%)
FFBL 23.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.8%)
FFL 18.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.04%)
FNEL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.57%)
GGGL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.81%)
GGL 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.81%)
HUMNL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.71%)
KAPCO 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.62%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.53%)
MDTL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.44%)
MLCF 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
NETSOL 152.05 Decreased By ▼ -5.75 (-3.64%)
PACE 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.42%)
PAEL 31.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.12%)
PIBTL 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.87%)
POWER 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.9%)
PRL 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-4.88%)
PTC 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.95%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-4.24%)
SNGP 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.54%)
TELE 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.06%)
TRG 166.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.08%)
UNITY 35.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.79%)
WTL 3.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.43%)
BR100 4,998 Decreased By ▼ -45.6 (-0.9%)
BR30 24,366 Decreased By ▼ -379.79 (-1.53%)
KSE100 46,891 Decreased By ▼ -379.12 (-0.8%)
KSE30 18,603 Decreased By ▼ -194.11 (-1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,865
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,210,082
2,58024hr
5.44% positivity
Sindh
446,045
Punjab
415,654
Balochistan
32,618
Islamabad
103,125
KPK
169,040
Europe ends flat as miners, luxury stocks weigh; inflation optimism cools

  • Miners, banks, luxury stocks lead declines
  • US core consumer prices slow sharply in August
  • Pandora up after boosting earnings target, buyback
  • JD Sports jumps after profit surge
Reuters Updated 14 Sep 2021

European stocks ended flat on Tuesday, with miners, banks and luxury stocks leading declines as optimism over cooling US inflation growth in August proved to be short-lived.

The region-wide STOXX 600 index inched 0.01% lower, with the basic resources sector index dropping 1.9% and banks sliding 1.1%.

"Having got off to a positive start yesterday, today's price action looks set to follow the pattern of last week, where after a similar Monday rally, sentiment deteriorated as concerns about profit margins in the face of rising prices saw certain sectors come under further pressure," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

Luxury stocks, including LVMH, Kering, Richemont and Burberry, fell between 1.9% and 3%, tracking moves in Asia on concerns about the spread of COVID-19 cases in China.

"Ongoing China coronavirus concerns and lockdowns in several cities in Fujian are not helping sentiment," said Mark Taylor, sales trader at Mirabaud Securities.

European stocks end lower on virus, policy jitters

Home to many luxury names, France's CAC 40 fell 0.4%, while the UK's miner-heavy FTSE 100 shed 0.5%.

Still, many strategists expect European equities to outperform this year due to relatively high rate of vaccinations and catch-up trade in cheaper segments of the market such as banks and energy.

Data earlier in the day showed underlying US consumer prices increased at their slowest pace in six months in August, suggesting that inflation had probably peaked, though it could remain high for a while amid persistent supply constraints.

The report supported sentiment for a brief while in midday trading as investors were hopeful that the US Federal Reserve would likely delay its announcement of cutting back monetary stimulus.

"While we initially saw markets spike on the prospect of a more patient Federal Reserve, we have since seen traders realise that today's data is unlikely to push the Fed to change course," said Joshua Mahony, senior market analyst at IG.

Pandora, the world's largest jewellery maker, rose 6.8% after it boosted its earnings target for the coming years and lifted its share buyback plan.

JD Sports Fashion jumped 9.7% after it reported a record first-half profit as lockdowns eased and people visited its shops in Britain.

Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM hit a record high after it said it was weighing the sale of its materials division.

Danish brewer Carlsberg fell 3.5% after a double downgrade to "sell" by Berenberg.

European stocks FTSE 100 STOXX 600 index CMC Markets UK

