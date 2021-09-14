ANL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
PM Imran, Russia’s Putin discuss Afghanistan, bilateral cooperation in phone call

BR Web Desk 14 Sep 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged views on the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in a phone call on Tuesday – their second conversation in less than a month.

During the call, both leaders discussed opportunities for collaboration within the scope of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The Prime Minister underscored the importance of peace and stability in Afghanistan for regional security and prosperity," the statement added.

PM Khan emphasized the urgent need for the provision of humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan and the imperative of averting an economic crisis.

Talks with Russia end; PSGP project makes big headway

The premier also highlighted the need for the international community to "remain engaged in Afghanistan", saying "the Afghan people should not be abandoned at this crucial juncture."

He added that close coordination between Pakistan and Russia on the evolving situation in the war-ravaged country was of crucial importance.

Pakistan hosts virtual meeting of regional intelligence chiefs

"Relations between Pakistan and Russia have been on an upward trajectory, propelled by converging views on important regional and international issues, growing trust, and increasing bilateral cooperation manifested by recent high-level interactions," the statement added.

In their last discussion, the two leaders had reviewed the importance of promoting intra-Afghan dialogue, which would facilitate the creation of an inclusive government.

