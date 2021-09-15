FAW V2 discontinued in Pakistan, say dealers

Al Haj FAW Motors has discontinued its V2 hatchback in Pakistan, several dealerships confirmed to Business Recorder.

While the company has not officially announced that it would discontinue the model, its authorised dealerships in the country told Business Recorder that they are no longer accepting new bookings for FAW V2 on directives of the company.

A dealer said there were several reasons behind the move, including disappointing sales figures.

The 1,300cc vehicle saw its sales decline last year, with the introduction of Proton further denting revenue from the FAW V2 lineup.

The dealer added that the company has now decided to shift focus to the local assembly of Proton cars, adding that the new production plant in Karachi will soon start rolling out the Saga.

At present, Al Haj Motors is importing Proton vehicles as completely-built units (CBUs) from Malaysia. However, local assembly could start as early as the third or fourth quarter of 2021.

Despite the discontinuation of the V2, the only FAW car available in Pakistan, Al-Haj Motors has no plans to close down its subsidiary; it will continue to sell FAW trucks and buses.