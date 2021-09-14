Sindh, Balochistan: CNG stations to remain closed for four days

KARACHI: Due to Dry Docking (Change of FSRU at Engro Terminal) that will take place from September 14 to 17, 2021, SSGC’s RLNG intake will be reduced from 150 to 75mmcfd.

Subsequently, in order to ensure uninterrupted gas supplies to the domestic and commercial customers, SSGC will manage the gas load by closing gas supplies to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan from September 14, 2021 (midnight between Monday and Tuesday) for four days. Gas supplies to CNG stations would be restored on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at 08:00 am.

Moreover, gas supplies to K-Electric, Sindh Nooriabad Power Company and FFBQL will also be partially reduced. In case if these reductions are not able to cover the gas shortfall, then gas supplies to non-export industries would be curtailed. In order to effectively manage this situation, SSGC has requested local E&P companies to augment their gas productions during these four days and have assured them for providing necessary support in this regard. Due to this gas shortage there might be some chances of low pressure complaints in certain parts of Karachi.—PR

