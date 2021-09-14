NAB officials test Covid-19 positive

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor General Accountability, Syed Asghar Haider, and 17 others special prosecutors and employees of the anti-graft body have tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the NAB official, Deputy Prosecutor General (DPG) Imran Ullah Khan, DPG Khalid Nawaz, special prosecutor Nasir Mehmood Mughal, special prosecutor Muhammad Rifaqat Ali, and other employees including Muhammad Afzal qureshi, Asghar khan, Khalid Farooq, Abdur Rauf, Musanif Dad, Hafiz Naveed, Ayaz Ali, Asif Azam, Asiq Hussein, Adnan Mehmood and AbdusSamadhave tested positive for Covid-19.

