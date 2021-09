Salman Siddiqui appointed SSGC’s new spokesperson

KARACHI: Subsequent to a recent re-organization, Salman Ahmed Siddiqui will be SSGC’s new Spokesper-son and Head of Corporate Communications.

He brings along vast industry experience of over 30 years and has been associated with SSGC for last fifteen years in its Corporate Communication Department. Salman Siddiqui would replace Shahbaz Islam who has been given new responsibilities in the Company.—PR

