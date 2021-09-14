ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
KCCI chief Vohra assures dumper truck owners of his support

Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) M. Shariq Vohra has assured to take up the issue of exorbitant royalty to be paid by dumper-truck owners with Sindh Minister for Mines and Minerals Development Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, by requesting him to restore the previous rates while any increase in royalty must only be implemented after consultation with stakeholders.

Exchanging views with a delegation of All Pakistan Dumper Truck Owners Association and Insaaf Dumper Truck Owners Association led by Chairman Mian Jaan during their visit to KCCI on Monday, President KCCI said that it was a matter of grave concern that the dumper-truck owners had been on strike since September 9, which was going to create a lot of problems for the trade and industry, particularly in the construction sector.

“The government intends to accelerate the pace of economic development through incentivizing the construction sector which has undoubtedly picked up some pace but the strike by dumper truck owners has completely halted the construction activities and if this strike prolongs, it would give a serious blow to all the efforts being made by the government to boost the performance of construction sector”, he added.

The meeting was also attended by Vice President KCCI Shamsul Islam Khan and Managing Committee Members whereas Presidents of the Dumper Associations Haji Yousuf and Liaquat along with General Secretaries Jan Alam, Maqsood and Jahanzeb were also present.

Shariq Vohra further stated that strike of the dumper truck owners was neither in their own favor nor in favor of trade, industry and the economy; hence, they should put all their demands aside and call off their strike, as soon the government agrees to restore royalty at the previous level. This proposal was agreed upon by all the participants of the meeting.

The delegation informed that with a fleet of 11,000 dumper trucks, they have been catering to the needs Karachi and rest of Sindh by lifting the garbage and supplying construction materials not only for government development projects but also for all types of projects undertaken by the private sector, besides paying huge amount of taxes to the national exchequer.

They said; however, the Provincial Department of Mines & Mineral has recently issued a notification in which exorbitant royalty has been imposed and the task to collect royalty has been given to contractors which was unacceptable. This matter was taken up with all relevant authorities but as nobody bothered to pay any attention, it left us no other option but to go on strike, they added.

They demanded that as the increased royalty cannot be implemented, it must be immediately withdrawn. They said dumper trucks are usually set ablaze by the angry mobs whenever an accident occurs. They demanded that these damages must be compensated by the government.

Moreover, they stated that dumper trucks were being intercepted during their journey to demand bribes, which must also be stopped while proper parking space must also be allotted for the dumper trucks.

They said that dumper truck owners were already facing severe crises due to rising diesel prices and it was impossible for them to continue their work in such an odd situation in which they were being compelled to pay enhanced royalty which has been increased from Rs8 per ton to Rs40 per ton in addition to heavy toll tax.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

