ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
COAS briefed about ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’

KARACHI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Corps Headquarters in Karachi on Monday. “Chief of Army...
Monitoring Desk 14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Corps Headquarters in Karachi on Monday. “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime, and administrative matters of the Corps,” said the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The army chief was apprised of the prevalent internal security situation in the province, especially the Army and Pakistan Rangers’ efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in maintaining law and order.

Keeping in view the latest developments in the region, General Bajwa emphasised effectively guarding against hybrid threats and the need to respond collectively.

He was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by the army for the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan( KTP) a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan’s biggest metropolis, Karachi — through various developmental projects in the aftermath of Karachi urban flooding in August last year.

“COAS appreciated Karachi Corps for all-out support to civil administration ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of KTP,” it read.

The army chief also visited Khatoon-e- Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi — an initiative of Zindagi Trust.

According to the statement, the COAS praised the school administration for providing state-of-the-art facilities and a high standard of education for underprivileged girls at par with any modern education system of the day.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

