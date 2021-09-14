COAS briefed about ‘Karachi Transformation Plan’

KARACHI: Army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Corps Headquarters in Karachi on Monday. “Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was given a detailed update on operational preparedness, training regime, and administrative matters of the Corps,” said the Inter-services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The army chief was apprised of the prevalent internal security situation in the province, especially the Army and Pakistan Rangers’ efforts to assist other Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in maintaining law and order.

Keeping in view the latest developments in the region, General Bajwa emphasised effectively guarding against hybrid threats and the need to respond collectively.

He was also briefed on multifaceted assistance being rendered by the army for the implementation of the Karachi Transformation Plan( KTP) a critical mega initiative underway to uplift Pakistan’s biggest metropolis, Karachi — through various developmental projects in the aftermath of Karachi urban flooding in August last year.

“COAS appreciated Karachi Corps for all-out support to civil administration ensuring timely and efficient action on key projects of KTP,” it read.

The army chief also visited Khatoon-e- Pakistan Government Girls School Karachi — an initiative of Zindagi Trust.

According to the statement, the COAS praised the school administration for providing state-of-the-art facilities and a high standard of education for underprivileged girls at par with any modern education system of the day.

