KE launches Whatsapp service for convenience of customers

KARACHI: K-Electric continues to leverage technology and digitization in its business operations with a focus on enhancing customer experience and offering them greater convenience. Another milestone was achieved in this regard as KE became the first power utility to launch a WhatsApp Service for residential customers in Karachi and adjoining areas.

The 24/7 service has been launched to provide consumers a hassle-free experience with real-time responses. The fully automated service can be used to lodge technical or billing complaints, obtain duplicate bills as well as income tax certificates, and download the forms for new connections along with a checklist of required documents.

Commenting on the launch, Sadia Dada, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at K-Electric added, “Leveraging technology is enabling businesses to become more agile and resilient in a post-pandemic world. We prioritize customer convenience and want to provide them with a plethora of services through which they can remain digitally connected with KE for their complaints or queries. We are constantly exploring innovative ways to revolutionize how we interact with our customers and modernize our digital touch points to create a richer, simpler, and more engaging customer experience.”—PR

