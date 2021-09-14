ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KE launches Whatsapp service for convenience of customers

14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: K-Electric continues to leverage technology and digitization in its business operations with a focus on enhancing customer experience and offering them greater convenience. Another milestone was achieved in this regard as KE became the first power utility to launch a WhatsApp Service for residential customers in Karachi and adjoining areas.

The 24/7 service has been launched to provide consumers a hassle-free experience with real-time responses. The fully automated service can be used to lodge technical or billing complaints, obtain duplicate bills as well as income tax certificates, and download the forms for new connections along with a checklist of required documents.

Commenting on the launch, Sadia Dada, Chief Marketing and Communication Officer at K-Electric added, “Leveraging technology is enabling businesses to become more agile and resilient in a post-pandemic world. We prioritize customer convenience and want to provide them with a plethora of services through which they can remain digitally connected with KE for their complaints or queries. We are constantly exploring innovative ways to revolutionize how we interact with our customers and modernize our digital touch points to create a richer, simpler, and more engaging customer experience.”—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

K ELECTRIC income tax Sadia Dada WhatsApp Service

Comments

Comments are closed.

KE launches Whatsapp service for convenience of customers

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Chinese businessmen meet PM

Aluminium hits 13-year high, inflation concerns harden

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

CJP says he’s not aware of motives behind lawyers’ protests

Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Industrial units plunge into darkness after Lesco’s grid station flooded

Amid ruckus, President Alvi lauds PTI's achievements in address to parliament

Read more stories