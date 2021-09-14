ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf bourses end mixed, Abu Dhabi falls most

Reuters 14 Sep 2021

DUBAI: Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday, with the Abu Dhabi index falling the most, as investors remained cautious about global economic recovery and the oil market.

US House Democrats are expected to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part of a sweeping plan that includes tax increases on the wealthy, corporations, and investors, according to two people familiar with the matter.

World stocks have been pressured by inflation which may prove less transitory than flagged by central bankers, and signs that governments are keen to get more tax from companies and to make them toe a stricter regulatory line.

In Abu Dhabi, the index dropped 0.7%, retreating further from record highs, weighed down by a 1.3% fall in the country’s largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank.

Separately, state oil giant Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) has set a price for the initial public offering of its drilling unit, giving ADNOC Drilling an equity valuation of $10 billion.

ADNOC Drilling is expected to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) on or around Oct. 3.

Dubai’s main share index fell 0.3%, with blue-chip developer Emaar Properties losing 0.7% and logistics firm Aramex declining 1.3%.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close 0.4% higher, led by a 1.2% gain in Saudi Telecom Company.

The kingdom’s economy posted annual growth of 1.8% in the second quarter, according to official gross domestic product (GDP) estimates, but the non-oil sector of the world’s largest oil exporter lost steam.

In Qatar, the index edged up 0.1%, helped by a 0.5% increase in petrochemical maker Industries Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index advanced 0.9% following a week-long correction. The market is supported by stronger fundamentals in Europe, an important trading partner, said Daniel Takieddine, Senior Market Analyst at FXPrimus.

“The bullish sentiment in European markets should stimulate investments in the Egyptian market.”

SAUDI ARABIA added 0.4% to 11,386

ABU DHABI dropped 0.7% to 7,765

DUBAI down 0.3% to 2,889

QATAR gained 0.1% to 11,084

EGYPT rose 0.9% to 11,140

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,668

OMAN was flat at 3,963

KUWAIT added 0.1% to 7,445.

Gulf bourses Major stock Abu Dhabi falls

Comments

Comments are closed.

Major Gulf bourses end mixed, Abu Dhabi falls most

Chinese engineers: Juzzak Airport made operational

Chinese businessmen meet PM

Aluminium hits 13-year high, inflation concerns harden

Cabinet seeks report on performance of SOEs

CCP says 2 tractor makers ‘involved in cartelisation’

CJP says he’s not aware of motives behind lawyers’ protests

Ramiz Raja elected PCB chairman

Incentives for refineries not approved by CCoE

Industrial units plunge into darkness after Lesco’s grid station flooded

Amid ruckus, President Alvi lauds PTI's achievements in address to parliament

Read more stories