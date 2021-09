KARACHI: The following transactions member to member subsequently reported on Monday (September 13, 2021).

========================================================================================================== MEMBERS HAVE SUBSEQUENTLY REPORTED THE FOLLOWING TRANSACTIONS MEMBER TO MEMBER ========================================================================================================== As on: 13-09-2021 ========================================================================================================== Member Name Member Name Company Turnover Rates Buyer Seller of Shares ========================================================================================================== Azee Sec. Fikree's (SMC) Attock Refinery 20,000 249.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 20,000 249.00 AKD Sec. Dalal Sec. BankIslami Pakistan 10,000,000 10.60 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 10,000,000 10.60 JS Global Cap. D.J.M. Sec. Jah.Siddiqui (Pref) 57,039,261 9.01 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 57,039,261 9.01 Ismail Iqbal Sec. Alfalah Sec. Meezan Bank Ltd. 165,000 148.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 165,000 148.50 ========================================================================================================== Total Turnover 67,224,261 ==========================================================================================================

