ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Recorder Report 14 Sep 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
EFU Life Assurance Ltd           08-09-2021   14-09-2021    15%(ii)        06-09-2021
Hallmark Company Ltd *           09-09-2021   15-09-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd      09-09-2021   15-09-2021    1510%(ii)      07-09-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd        09-09-2021   15-09-2021    15%(ii)        07-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares             10-09-2021   16-09-2021    2.7%(ii)       08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd    10-09-2021   16-09-2021    70%(ii)        08-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd      10-09-2021   16-09-2021    15%(i)         08-09-2021
Abbott Laboratories Ltd          10-09-2021   17-09-2021    200%(i)        08-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd       10-09-2021   17-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd          10-09-2021   17-09-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd#   11-09-2021   17-09-2021                                  17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd                  13-09-2021   17-09-2021    15%(ii),15%B   09-09-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd#             11-09-2021   18-09-2021                                  18-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd                   12-09-2021   18-09-2021    17.50%(ii)     09-09-2021
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd                      10-09-2021   19-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd                   13-09-2021   19-09-2021    12.5%(i)       09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd                     13-09-2021   20-09-2021    50%(ii)        09-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd                      14-09-2021   20-09-2021    1500%(ii)      10-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd            14-09-2021   20-09-2021    40%(ii)        10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd.                  15-09-2021   21-09-2021    240%(F),15%B   13-09-2021     21-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd                 15-09-2021   21-09-2021    20%(i)         13-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd      15-09-2021   22-09-2021    20%(i)         13-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd                  15-09-2021   22-09-2021    5%(i)          13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd                 15-09-2021   22-09-2021    NIL                           22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd             16-09-2021   22-09-2021    245%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd              16-09-2021   22-09-2021    NIL                           22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd           16-09-2021   22-09-2021    300%(F)        14-09-2021     22-09-2021
Century Paper
& Board Mills Ltd                17-09-2021   23-09-2021    15%(F),15%B    15-09-2021     23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd              17-09-2021   24-09-2021    80%(F)         15-09-2021     24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd              18-09-2021   24-09-2021    52.5%(i)       16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd      11-09-2021   25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd                   18-09-2021   25-09-2021    100%(F),10%B   16-09-2021     25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd         20-09-2021   26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd                 14-09-2021   28-09-2021    NIL                           28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd         21-09-2021   28-09-2021    120%(F)        17-09-2021     28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd                  22-09-2021   28-09-2021    10%(i)         20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd    22-09-2021   28-09-2021    NIL                           28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd     22-09-2021   28-09-2021    26%(ii)        20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd       22-09-2021   28-09-2021    10%(F)         20-09-2021     28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd                15-09-2021   29-09-2021    40%(F),15%B    13-09-2021     29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd         21-09-2021   29-09-2021    70%(F)         17-09-2021     29-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd                 23-09-2021   29-09-2021    200%(F)        21-09-2021     29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd                         23-09-2021   29-09-2021    60%(i)         21-09-2021
International Industries Ltd     21-09-2021   30-09-2021    65%(F)         17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd              21-09-2021   30-09-2021    90%(F)         17-09-2021     30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd           23-09-2021   30-09-2021    45%(F)         21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd              23-09-2021   30-09-2021    10%(F)         21-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd                     23-09-2021   30-09-2021    NIL                           30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd       24-09-2021   30-09-2021    100%(F)        22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd.   24-09-2021   30-09-2021    15%(i)         22-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd                24-09-2021   30-09-2021    20%(F),20%B    22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd          24-09-2021   30-09-2021    365%(F)        22-09-2021     30-09-2021
Pakistan International 
Container Terminal Ltd           25-09-2021   01-10-2021    20%(ii)        23-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd#      25-09-2021   02-10-2021                                  02-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd         27-09-2021   04-10-2021    NIL                           04-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd#              27-09-2021   04-10-2021                                  04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd        25-09-2021   05-10-2021    50%(F)         23-09-2021     05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           27-09-2021   05-10-2021    NIL                           05-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd               05-10-2021   11-10-2021    40%(F)         01-10-2021     11-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba                   30-09-2021   14-10-2021    3.20%(F)       28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba               30-09-2021   14-10-2021    NIL                           14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba                    30-09-2021   14-10-2021    4.80%(F)       28-09-2021     14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba        30-09-2021   14-10-2021    0.80%(F)       28-09-2021     14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd            08-10-2021   14-10-2021    NIL                           14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd               08-10-2021   14-10-2021    100%(F),25%B   06-10-2021     14-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd        08-10-2021   16-10-2021    12.50%(F)      06-10-2021     16-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021    10%(i)         08-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd                 12-10-2021   18-10-2021    10%(i)         08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd           12-10-2021   19-10-2021    25%(i)         08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd            13-10-2021   19-10-2021    70%(ii)        11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd         14-10-2021   20-10-2021    NIL                           20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd                12-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd       14-10-2021   21-10-2021    40%(F)         12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd                  14-10-2021   21-10-2021    NIL                           21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd               14-10-2021   21-10-2021    100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd            14-10-2021   21-10-2021    100%(F)        12-10-2021     21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd          15-10-2021   21-10-2021    120%(F)        13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd             15-10-2021   21-10-2021    40%(F)         13-10-2021     21-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd        15-10-2021   22-10-2021    15% B          13-10-2021     23-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd           15-10-2021   22-10-2021    NIL                           23-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd          15-10-2021   22-10-2021    25%(F),10%B    13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd       15-10-2021   22-10-2021    35%(F)         13-10-2021     22-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd     16-10-2021   22-10-2021    25%(F)         14-10-2021     21-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd               18-10-2021   25-10-2021    10%(F)         14-10-2021     25-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd   15-10-2021   26-10-2021    100%(F)        13-10-2021     26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd                  19-10-2021   26-10-2021    27.5%(F)       15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd       19-10-2021   26-10-2021    750%(F)        15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba                   19-10-2021   26-10-2021    10%(F)         15-10-2021     26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd           13-10-2021   27-10-2021    20%(F)         11-10-2021     27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd              21-10-2021   27-10-2021    15%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021    5%(F),8%B      19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd.                 21-10-2021   27-10-2021    30%(ii)        19-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba           21-10-2021   27-10-2021    15%(F)         19-10-2021     27-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd.           21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd          21-10-2021   28-10-2021    NIL                           28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd             22-10-2021   28-10-2021    14.3%(F)       20-10-2021     28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd           22-10-2021   28-10-2021    27.50%(ii)     20-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd                                             97.19916%R
====================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

