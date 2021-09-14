KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.
====================================================================================================
Dividend BC-2 Start AGM/
Name of Company Book Closure Bonus/ Date EOGM
From To Right Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
EFU Life Assurance Ltd 08-09-2021 14-09-2021 15%(ii) 06-09-2021
Hallmark Company Ltd * 09-09-2021 15-09-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods Ltd 09-09-2021 15-09-2021 1510%(ii) 07-09-2021
EFU General Insurance Ltd 09-09-2021 15-09-2021 15%(ii) 07-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals
Ltd-Prefrence Shares 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 2.7%(ii) 08-09-2021
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 70%(ii) 08-09-2021
Engro Powergen Qadirpur Ltd 10-09-2021 16-09-2021 15%(i) 08-09-2021
Abbott Laboratories Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021 200%(i) 08-09-2021
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021
(KELSC4) K-Electric Ltd 10-09-2021 17-09-2021
Fatima Fertilizer Company Ltd# 11-09-2021 17-09-2021 17-09-2021
Meezan Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 17-09-2021 15%(ii),15%B 09-09-2021
Service Fabrics Ltd# 11-09-2021 18-09-2021 18-09-2021
Habib Bank Ltd 12-09-2021 18-09-2021 17.50%(ii) 09-09-2021
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd 10-09-2021 19-09-2021
Standard Chartered Bank
(Pakistan) Ltd 13-09-2021 19-09-2021 12.5%(i) 09-09-2021
MCB Bank Ltd 13-09-2021 20-09-2021 50%(ii) 09-09-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Ltd 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 1500%(ii) 10-09-2021
Engro Fertilizers Ltd 14-09-2021 20-09-2021 40%(ii) 10-09-2021
Colgate-Palmolive
(Pakistan) Ltd. 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 240%(F),15%B 13-09-2021 21-09-2021
Bank Alfalah Ltd 15-09-2021 21-09-2021 20%(i) 13-09-2021
Habib Metropolitan Bank Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 20%(i) 13-09-2021
Faysal Bank Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 5%(i) 13-09-2021
Next Capital Ltd 15-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021
Attock Petroleum Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 245%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021
Attock Refinery Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 NIL 22-09-2021
Pakistan Oilfields Ltd 16-09-2021 22-09-2021 300%(F) 14-09-2021 22-09-2021
Century Paper
& Board Mills Ltd 17-09-2021 23-09-2021 15%(F),15%B 15-09-2021 23-09-2021
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-09-2021 24-09-2021 80%(F) 15-09-2021 24-09-2021
Kohinoor Energy Ltd 18-09-2021 24-09-2021 52.5%(i) 16-09-2021
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah Ltd 11-09-2021 25-09-2021
Arif Habib Ltd 18-09-2021 25-09-2021 100%(F),10%B 16-09-2021 25-09-2021
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Ltd 20-09-2021 26-09-2021
Lucky Cement Ltd 14-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 21-09-2021 28-09-2021 120%(F) 17-09-2021 28-09-2021
The United Insurance Company
of Pakistan Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(i) 20-09-2021
Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 NIL 28-09-2021
Fauji Fertilizer Company Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 26%(ii) 20-09-2021
Kohinoor Textile Mills Ltd 22-09-2021 28-09-2021 10%(F) 20-09-2021 28-09-2021
Atlas Battery Ltd 15-09-2021 29-09-2021 40%(F),15%B 13-09-2021 29-09-2021
International Steels Ltd 21-09-2021 29-09-2021 70%(F) 17-09-2021 29-09-2021
ICI Pakistan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 200%(F) 21-09-2021 29-09-2021
Cyan Ltd 23-09-2021 29-09-2021 60%(i) 21-09-2021
International Industries Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 65%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021
Security Papers Ltd 21-09-2021 30-09-2021 90%(F) 17-09-2021 30-09-2021
Baluchistan Wheels Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 45%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021
Emco Industries Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 10%(F) 21-09-2021 30-09-2021
Pakistan International Bulk
Terminal Ltd 23-09-2021 30-09-2021 NIL 30-09-2021
Ferozsons Laboratories Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 100%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021
Adamjee Insurance Company Ltd. 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 15%(i) 22-09-2021
Panther Tyres Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 20%(F),20%B 22-09-2021 30-09-2021
Indus Motor Company Ltd 24-09-2021 30-09-2021 365%(F) 22-09-2021 30-09-2021
Pakistan International
Container Terminal Ltd 25-09-2021 01-10-2021 20%(ii) 23-09-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd# 25-09-2021 02-10-2021 02-10-2021
Kohat Cement Company Ltd 27-09-2021 04-10-2021 NIL 04-10-2021
Tri-Pack Films Ltd# 27-09-2021 04-10-2021 04-10-2021
The Hub Power Company Ltd 25-09-2021 05-10-2021 50%(F) 23-09-2021 05-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 27-09-2021 05-10-2021 NIL 05-10-2021
Bestway Cement Ltd 05-10-2021 11-10-2021 40%(F) 01-10-2021 11-10-2021
Awwal Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 3.20%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
First Pak Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021
KASB Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 4.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
First Prudential Modaraba 30-09-2021 14-10-2021 0.80%(F) 28-09-2021 14-10-2021
Pakistan Refinery Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 NIL 14-10-2021
National Foods Ltd 08-10-2021 14-10-2021 100%(F),25%B 06-10-2021 14-10-2021
Cherat Cement Company Ltd 08-10-2021 16-10-2021 12.50%(F) 06-10-2021 16-10-2021
Lalpir Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021
Pakgen Power Ltd 12-10-2021 18-10-2021 10%(i) 08-10-2021
Tata Textile Mills Ltd 12-10-2021 19-10-2021 25%(i) 08-10-2021
Engro Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 19-10-2021 70%(ii) 11-10-2021
Fauji Cement Company Ltd 14-10-2021 20-10-2021 NIL 20-10-2021
Amreli Steels Ltd 12-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
Attock Cement Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Matco Foods Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 NIL 21-10-2021
Dynea Pakistan Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
National Refinery Ltd 14-10-2021 21-10-2021 100%(F) 12-10-2021 21-10-2021
Agriauto Industries Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 120%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021
Cherat Packaging Ltd 15-10-2021 21-10-2021 40%(F) 13-10-2021 21-10-2021
Ghani Global Holdings Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 15% B 13-10-2021 23-10-2021
Ghani Global Glass Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 NIL 23-10-2021
Pakistan Synthetics Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 25%(F),10%B 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Kot Addu Power Company Ltd 15-10-2021 22-10-2021 35%(F) 13-10-2021 22-10-2021
Shabbir Tiles & Ceramics Ltd 16-10-2021 22-10-2021 25%(F) 14-10-2021 21-10-2021
Descon Oxychem Ltd 18-10-2021 25-10-2021 10%(F) 14-10-2021 25-10-2021
Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd 15-10-2021 26-10-2021 100%(F) 13-10-2021 26-10-2021
MCB-Arif Habib Savings &
Investments Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 27.5%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Mari Petroleum Company Ltd 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 750%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Sindh Modaraba 19-10-2021 26-10-2021 10%(F) 15-10-2021 26-10-2021
Shield Corporation Ltd 13-10-2021 27-10-2021 20%(F) 11-10-2021 27-10-2021
Otsuka Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Synthetic Products
Enterprises Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 5%(F),8%B 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Dawood Hercules
Corporation Ltd. 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 30%(ii) 19-10-2021
Allied Rental Moadarba 21-10-2021 27-10-2021 15%(F) 19-10-2021 27-10-2021
Crescent Steel
& Allied Products Ltd. 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
The General Tyre & Rubber
Company of Pakistan Ltd 21-10-2021 28-10-2021 NIL 28-10-2021
Feroz 1888 Mills Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 14.3%(F) 20-10-2021 28-10-2021
Dawood Lawrencepur Ltd 22-10-2021 28-10-2021 27.50%(ii) 20-10-2021
Fauji Foods Ltd 97.19916%R
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting #
To determine the entitlement to receive the offer letters from the Acquirers *
