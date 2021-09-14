KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Monday (September 13, 2021).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 167.89 167.82 167.57 167.27 166.97 166.31 165.96 EUR 198.27 198.24 198.07 197.82 197.68 197.00 196.70 GBP 232.40 232.31 231.97 231.56 231.22 230.30 229.81 ===========================================================================

