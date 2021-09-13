ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Djokovic still on course to make history, says Armenulic

  • "I am sure he will bounce back quickly. The Australian Open is his tournament and I am almost convinced that he will win a record-breaking 21st slam in Melbourne."
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

BELGRADE: Novak Djokovic will swiftly overcome the disappointment of failing to win a calendar Grand Slam and a record-breaking 21st major at the US Open, former Yugoslavia Davis Cup coach Radmilo Armenulic told Reuters on Monday.

Djokovic suffered a crushing straight-sets loss to Russian Daniil Medvedev but Armenulic, who guided Yugoslavia to three Davis Cup semi-finals from 1988 to 1991, was confident it would not derail the 34-year old Serb's quest.

"I think he's got two or three years left at the highest level and he has every chance of winning another three or four slams, which would be enough to make his tally unbeatable," said the 81-year-old Armenulic.

"His age will at some point undoubtedly become a factor and the younger contenders are at an advantage because they can still improve whereas all he can do is work hard to stay on his current level."

After falling short, Zverev tips hat to 'mentally best' Djokovic

Djokovic is tied with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal at 20 majors each and although Armenulic conceded the world number one was well below par in Sunday's final, he predicted Djokovic would nose ahead of his rivals at next year's Australian Open.

"Djokovic was under tremendous pressure from the Serbian audience and exhausted after the semi-final win over Alexander Zverev. He looked flat and didn't move well on the court.

"Fans and media in Serbia practically demanded victory and it was clear from the start that he came into the match with so much weight on his shoulders. He couldn't get it out of his head and it cost him the title.

"I am sure he will bounce back quickly. The Australian Open is his tournament and I am almost convinced that he will win a record-breaking 21st slam in Melbourne."

The Australian Open, which Djokovic has won a record nine times, will be held from Jan. 17-30

