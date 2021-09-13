ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Stocks struggle for momentum on inflation and taxation fears

  • World stocks at 2-1/2 week lows; US futures firm
  • Apple court ruling, FT report on Alipay weigh
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

LONDON: World stocks started the week on the backfoot on Monday, slipping to 2-1/2 week lows on further signs of accelerating inflation as well as tax and regulatory pressures on the world's biggest companies.

Equity markets are down so far in September after a seven-month winning streak, pressured by inflation which may prove less transitory than flagged by central bankers, persistent and signs that governments are keen to get more tax from companies and to make them toe a stricter regulatory line.

After Wall Street's worst run since February, futures hint at a firm opening and European shares also rose . However, MSCI's world stocks benchmark slipped 0.2% and an index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 1.2%.

The latest source of worry is a Financial Times report that Beijing is aiming to break up Alipay, the payments app owned by Jack Ma's Ant Group.

The report, which pushed the Chinese blue-chip index 0.5% lower, shows there may be no let-up in the regulatory clobbering Chinese firms have received this year.

It follows a Friday court ruling on Apple that hit the iPhone maker's shares, while more reports emerged at the weekend that US Democrats are mulling proposals to increase taxes on corporations and the wealthy.

"We will see more of the state finding ways to extract funding from those it deems most capable of providing it," said Tom O'Hara, portfolio manager at Janus Henderson.

European stocks pare losses

Adding to concerns is the continued acceleration in inflation, with Japan reporting wholesale prices at 13-year highs last month. That comes on top of data showing factory gate inflation at more than decade-highs in the United States and China, pressuring firms to pass on price rises to consumers.

"The market has been looking through inflation levels, assuming they are transitory and that interest rates won't go up much but the conundrum is that wherever we look, we see inflation, whether on supermarket shelves or at the petrol pump," O'Hara added.

"We will probably see more inflation and interest rate rises than people think."

A market gauge of euro zone inflation expectations rose to its highest since mid-2015 on Monday in a further sign that investor perceptions over the direction of future inflation is shifting.

Investors will pay attention to upcoming Chinese data on retail sales and industrial output which could show a further slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy.

US consumer prices, due on Wednesday, are also seen easing a touch, albeit to a still-high 4.2%, while the spread of the Delta COVID variant may have softened retail sales.

Banks continue to flag caution. A Deutsche Bank survey found market players expect a 5-10% equity market correction by year-end, with COVID and inflation seen as the main risks.

BNP Paribas, while expecting the S&P 500 to stay unchanged by end-2021, highlighted risks from "higher yields and taxes, at a time when earnings momentum has slowed from excellent to good".

They also lowered estimates for emerging markets, stemming from Chinese policy risks.

Treasury 10-year yields, currently at 1.33%, posted their third weekly gain last week, the longest streak since mid-March and tension will likely build before the Sept. 21-22 US Federal Reserve meeting.

The general air of risk aversion helped lift the dollar index to 92.80, up 0.24% and off recent lows of 91.941.

Oil prices were at one-week highs above $73 a barrel due to shuttered output in the United States, the world's biggest producer, following damage from Hurricane Ida.

Economic growth worries, however, have been seeping into the market, with producers' group OPEC expected to cut its forecasts for 2022 oil demand

European stocks inflation taxation

Comments

1000 characters

Stocks struggle for momentum on inflation and taxation fears

PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities

SC open to talks with lawyers to devise effective criteria for elevation of judges: CJP

Lucky Motor Corp likely to launch KIA Stonic, Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

KSE-100 closes marginally positive after range-bound session

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Power generation: Increase in costs leaves consumers high and dry

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

Read more stories