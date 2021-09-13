Hayden, Philander roped in for Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup: Ramiz

The newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has announced that former Australian opener Matthew Hayden and South African bowler Vernon Philander have been roped in for the Pakistan team for the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

While addressing a press conference on Monday at the Bob Woolmer Indoor School, National High-Performance Centre, Lahore, Ramiz said that Hayden has shared a dressing room with the top-ranked Australian team, and will be crucial in lifting the spirits of the national team during the important ICC event.

"I know Vernon, and he has some phenomenal performances against leading teams, including Australia. I hope the two will help Pakistan cricket in performing at their best during the T20 World Cup."

The new PCB chairman said that he will revisit the coaching setup of the national cricket team during his tenure.

"Aimless coaches are the reason why Pakistan does not have enough ‘polished products’ despite having a large pool of talented players.

“Pakistan’s coaching setup needs to be overhauled. Coaches need to instill the fearless approach within the players without compromising on their technique,” Ramiz said, adding that he will work to improve the situation.

The former Pakistan captain had also invited the heroes of the 1992 Cricket World Cup-winning team to attend his debut presser.

Moin Khan, Inzamam-ul-Haq and ex-coach Aqib Javed were present at the press conference with Ramiz.

Elected chairman

Earlier on Monday, Ramiz was elected as the new chairman of the PCB in a special meeting of the Board of Governors.

Ramiz became the third international cricketer – after Abdul Hafeez Kardar (1972-1977), Javed Burki (1994-1995), and Ijaz Butt (2008-2011) – to become the PCB chairman.

