ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,269 Increased By ▲ 70.71 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,802 Increased By ▲ 17.87 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
FTSE 100 rebounds from worst week since mid-August on financials boost

  • Recruiter SThree jumps on strong annual earnings outlook
  • FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

London's FTSE 100 rose on Monday, rebounding from its worst weekly performance since mid-August helped by gains in economy-linked stocks, while Associated British Foods slipped to the bottom of the index following an earnings update.

The blue-chip index climbed 0.5%, after sliding 1.5% last week on concerns around stalling domestic economic recovery.

Oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell rose 1% each, tracking crude prices, while banks jumped 1.3% to provide the biggest boost to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.3%.

Investor focus is now on U.S. and UK data releases later this week, including jobs and keenly watched inflation and retail sales for clues on monetary policy actions ahead of central bank meetings next week.

"The narrative is clearly moving towards a tapering of asset purchases sooner rather than later. There appears to be a build up in anxiety that the continued rise in inflationary pressure may well be much more persistent than central bankers would have us believe," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

"In July both UK and U.S. consumer prices saw a pause as some base effects dropped out of the headline numbers, and while there is some expectation that this might continue in August, this appears to be more of a hope than anything else."

Last week, a Reuters poll forecast that the Bank of England will raise borrowing costs by end-2022, earlier than previously thought, and there is a chance it comes even sooner.

Among stocks, Associated British Foods fell 3% after fourth-quarter sales at its Primark fashion business were lower than expected.

SThree gained 6.2% after the recruiter forecast annual earnings "significantly above" current market estimates.

Transport company FirstGroup jumped 3.4% after saying its first bus passenger volumes reached 65% of pre-pandemic levels on average in recent weeks.

