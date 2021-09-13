Zameen.com organises sales event in Rahim Yar Khan

Pakistan’s real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a mega sales event in Rahim Yar Khan’s renowned housing project Etihad Garden. A large number of people from the city and its surrounding districts took part in the event, where Zameen.com’s experienced sales team briefed them on promising real estate opportunities.

During the event, the attendees showed great interest in the commercial and residential plots of various sizes that were introduced in the A-block of Etihad Garden.

While addressing the media on the occasion, Regional Sales Manager Rana Farukh Nadeem stated that Etihad Garden’s incredible facilities and state-of-the-art construction and development set it apart from other such real estate projects in the city.

Nadeem further said that keeping in mind the potential of this project, two international food chains have also set up their outlets in the society. The project additionally offers all requisite international standard facilities, while the exclusive sales and marketing rights of the project are with Zameen.com.