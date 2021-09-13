ANL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.7%)
ASC 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.33%)
ASL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.58%)
BOP 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 9.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.71%)
FCCL 18.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
FFBL 23.97 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
FFL 18.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.14%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.35%)
GGGL 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.19%)
GGL 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.56%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.86%)
JSCL 20.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.3%)
KAPCO 38.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.44%)
KEL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.82%)
MDTL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.61%)
MLCF 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.84%)
NETSOL 157.80 Decreased By ▼ -8.07 (-4.87%)
PACE 6.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 32.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.1%)
PIBTL 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.91%)
POWER 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
PRL 22.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
PTC 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.27%)
SILK 1.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.6%)
SNGP 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.11%)
TELE 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.19%)
TRG 166.12 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-2.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.97%)
WTL 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.6%)
BR100 5,043 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,746 Decreased By ▼ -348.42 (-1.39%)
KSE100 47,270 Increased By ▲ 72.17 (0.15%)
KSE30 18,797 Increased By ▲ 12.36 (0.07%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,787
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,207,508
2,98824hr
5.62% positivity
Sindh
445,369
Punjab
414,390
Balochistan
32,591
Islamabad
102,863
KPK
168,748
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zameen.com organises sales event in Rahim Yar Khan

BR Web Desk 13 Sep 2021

Pakistan’s real estate enterprise Zameen.com recently organised a mega sales event in Rahim Yar Khan’s renowned housing project Etihad Garden. A large number of people from the city and its surrounding districts took part in the event, where Zameen.com’s experienced sales team briefed them on promising real estate opportunities.

During the event, the attendees showed great interest in the commercial and residential plots of various sizes that were introduced in the A-block of Etihad Garden.

While addressing the media on the occasion, Regional Sales Manager Rana Farukh Nadeem stated that Etihad Garden’s incredible facilities and state-of-the-art construction and development set it apart from other such real estate projects in the city.

Nadeem further said that keeping in mind the potential of this project, two international food chains have also set up their outlets in the society. The project additionally offers all requisite international standard facilities, while the exclusive sales and marketing rights of the project are with Zameen.com.

Zameen.com

Comments

1000 characters

Zameen.com organises sales event in Rahim Yar Khan

PM Imran assures Chinese investors of all possible facilities

SC open to talks with lawyers to devise effective criteria for elevation of judges: CJP

Lucky Motor Corp likely to launch KIA Stonic, Peugeot 2008 in Pakistan

PTI leads in cantonment board elections with 63 seats

KSE-100 closes marginally positive after range-bound session

FM Qureshi urges Denmark to review travel guidelines for Pakistan

PIA lands first commercial flight since Taliban takeover in Kabul

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Power generation: Increase in costs leaves consumers high and dry

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

Read more stories