ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Sohail Sarfraz 13 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Inland Revenue officers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) cannot levy penalty and default surcharge alone without first determining the principal amount of sales tax under the Sales Tax Act 1990.

This has been adjudicated in a recent judgement of the Appellate Tribunal Inland Revenue Karachi. The tribunal has issued judgement in the case number STA No. 362/KB/2018 (Quetta Electricity Supply Company Limited versus Commis-sioner Inland Revenue Zone-I LTO Karachi) and settled the legal point on the charging of penalty and default surcharge that where liability on account of principal amount of tax stands discharged voluntarily prior to initiation of proceedings under section 11(1) of the Sales Tax Act. The Sales Tax Act 990 does not allow recovery and imposition of penalty and default surcharge alone.

The relevant Para of the Tribunal's judgement revealed, "We are of the considered view that the provisions of section 11(1) of the Act do not allow recovery and imposition of penalty and default surcharge alone where the liability on account of principal amount of tax stands discharged voluntarily prior to initiation of proceedings under section 11(1) of the Act.

FBR removes 86 'corrupt' officers/officials

If the amount of penalty is considered to be a part of "tax" as used in the provisions, then there was no need for legislature to use words penalty and default surcharge separately and independently. The intention of the legislature is manifestly clear that such registered persons who deposit the due amount of sales tax, the provision of section 11 of the Act are therefore ab-initio not attracted."

Tax expert Yawar Muhammad of Rafaqat Babar & Co. Chartered Accountants told Business Recorder that even when assessment of tax sections of sales tax acts on service of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and KPK is read then it can be clearly said that all these Acts do not allow the levying of penalty and default surcharge alone too as principal amount must be determined first and then the penalty and default surcharge can be levied but once taxpayer has paid the principal amount voluntarily then the officer has no power to levy penalty and default surcharge alone without the presence of assessment of principal amount.

Charges of concealment of income: IR officers empowered to arrest any person

Yawar Muhammad referred to section 23 (assessment of tax) of the Sindh sales tax act on services; section 24 (assessment of tax) of Balochistan sales tax act on services; section 24 (assessment of tax) of Punjab sales tax act on services and section 40 (assessment of tax) of the KPK Sales tax act on services.

By reading the relevant sections of provincial sales tax laws, it can be easily inferred that officer has no power to levy penalty and default surcharge without first determining the principal amount and there will be no principal amount once the taxpayer pays it first prior to assessment notice and default surcharge and penalty go in vain, tax expert added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

FBR Sales Tax Sales Tax Act 1990 IR officers impose penalty levy surcharge principal amount of sales tax

Comments

1000 characters

Principal amount of sales tax: IR officers cannot impose penalty, levy surcharge

Winter months: All set for incremental consumption power tariff

FTO orders probe into FBR cyber attack issue

Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan unveils dossier on Indian war crimes

China gifts new $150m stadium to Cambodia

Pakistan presents dossier on human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir

No wisdom in freezing Afghanistan's accounts: Sheikh Rashid

At least 14 killed, two injured as rains wreak havoc in KPK

Polling for cantonment board elections ends

Taliban say will allow women at universities, but mixed classes banned

Read more stories