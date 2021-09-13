Lightning strike kills 14 in KP

PESHAWAR: At least 14 people, including eight women and children were killed on Sunday morning in Torghar district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after three houses collapsed due to thunder strike as heavy downpour lashes the district.

Rescue sources said the cloudburst-induced flash floods caused widespread destruction in the area and damaged several houses. After being informed, police and rescue officials rushed to the scene to rescue people trapped under the rubble.

Karachi: 4 killed in rain-related incidents

According to details, 16 people got trapped under the rubble out of which 11 succumbed to their wounds while four other injured have been shifted to the hospital for first aid. Three people are still missing after the downpour and rescue operation was continued to find them.

