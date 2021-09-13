FPCCI affairs: BMP levels allegations against rival UBG

ISLAMABAD: The Businessmen Panel (BMP), ruling group at the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), has accused its politically rival Group i.e., United Business Group (UBG) of launching a vicious campaign against government departments by making false, misleading allegations for personal vendetta.

In a statement, the BMP leaders said that they were surprised by the tactics being used by the UBG to get decision of their choice in the case of Khalid Tawab, their candidate for President FPCCI Elections 2021. According to BMP, Khalid Tawab has no business of steel or of any other kind and was not even eligible to become a member of the Executive Committee of FPCCI.

He had obtained bogus nomination from the steel association by fake and fictitious means. His nomination was challenged during the course of election and is now pending adjudication by the Regulator, DGTO.

BMP has also alleged that during 5-year period at FPCCI, UBG used fake and bogus trade bodies and illegal nominations to rig elections. Gulzar Feroz, Zahid Hussain Bharada, Ibrahim Tawab, the son of Khalid Tawab, Amjad Chaudhry, Hussain Ali, Imran Ali and many other members of UBG were disqualified by DGTO in FPCCI Elections 2021 for having secured illegal nomination.

The BMP further alleged that now sensing further humiliation, UBG has started pressurizing Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce, Federal Secretary Commerce and DGTO to obtain decisions of their liking.

BMP said press statements and threats of sit-ins by UBG against parliament and government functionaries are highly regrettable and deplorable. This is certainly not the way of business community, who is by and large law-abiding and believes in peaceful means.

The BMP says it believes in supporting government initiatives for good governance and transparency and condemns UBG negative pressure tactics. BMP is in favour of merit, transparency and rule of law and will continue to serve the business community of Pakistan with these guiding principles.

