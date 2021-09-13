Fawad condoles death

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Rafiq Azad. In a statement, the minister said that late Rafiq Azad was a fearless journalist and the vacuum created by his death will never be filled.

The minister said that services of the late Rafiq Azad in the field of journalism will always be remembered. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this loss with fortitude.