Recruitment of nurses in KP: body to probe process

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has taken notice of the public complaints in the hiring of nurses for the healthcare facilities in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs) and has decided to conduct a fact finding inquiry into the entire recruitment process.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, a fact finding inquiry committee has been constituted and Establishment department has issued a notification to this effect, said an official handout issued here on Sunday.

The committee consists of Secretary Law, Secretary Establishment and Secretary Planning. As per the TORs, the Committee shall probe weather the hiring of the nurses was done as per the notified criteria, examine the procedures adopted for hiring to ascertain the fairness of the same and examine all the documents/certification required for hiring of nurses to ascertain that the hiring was done on merit.

Furthermore, the Committee will also examine whether the credentials and documents of all the applicants processed properly and find out why the majority of candidates selected belonged to districts other than the merged areas.

