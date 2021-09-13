ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Britain's M&S reviewing future of French stores

LONDON: British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Sunday it was reviewing the future of its French business, with...
Reuters 13 Sep 2021

LONDON: British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Sunday it was reviewing the future of its French business, with new trade rules in place since Britain left the European Union continuing to impact product availability in stores.

"In light of the new customs arrangements we are taking decisive steps to reconfigure our European operations and have already made changes to food export into Czech Republic," said an M&S spokesperson.

"We operate a franchise business in France and are currently undertaking a review of the model with our two partners in the market."

Earlier this year, M&S restructured its Czech business, taking out fresh foods from stores and adding expanded ranges of longer life products.

M&S operates about 20 stores in France with partners SFH and Lagardere.

M&S did not comment on a Mail on Sunday report that it is expected to close stores in France and may even stop selling its popular sandwiches and chilled food in the country altogether.

The newspaper said M&S could make an announcement in the next few weeks.

M&S Chairman Archie Norman has complained the retailer has struggled to get goods into EU members Ireland and France since Britain left the EU's single market at the beginning of the year, due to the huge amount of paperwork that was required.

Last month, M&S upgraded its profit outlook after a jump in demand for food and a surge in online clothes sales indicated that its latest turnaround plan was starting to deliver. Shares in M&S are up 37% so far this year.

