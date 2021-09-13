Peace process in Afghanistan: Punjab governor makes fervent appeal

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the international community to cooperate with the Afghan leadership for peace process in Afghanistan, as peace there will not only beneficial for the region but also for the whole world.

"Pakistan will not interfere in internal matters of any country including Afghanistan but conspiracies of India against peace are seen by whole world," the governor said while talking to media along with opposition leader of Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, here Sunday.

The governor said that unfortunately India is still against peace, there is no such example in the world the way India is oppressing innocent people in Kashmir. United Nations should solve the issue of Kashmir in accordance with its resolutions because it is very important for complete peace in region, he said.

Answering a question, the governor said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, party, coalition parties and members of the Punjab assembly. "The people of Punjab are getting health cards, Sindh government should also focus on providing the basic facilities to the public as the condition of Sindh is in front of everyone," he said.

To another question regarding electoral reforms, the governor said the government is inviting opposition from the day first day on electoral reforms but unfortunately opposition is staying away without even seeing the document of electoral reforms. Opposition parties have also not seen the electronic voting machine and they are criticising it, he added.

