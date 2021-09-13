ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Pakistan

Peace process in Afghanistan: Punjab governor makes fervent appeal

Recorder Report 13 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has urged the international community to cooperate with the Afghan leadership for peace process in Afghanistan, as peace there will not only beneficial for the region but also for the whole world.

"Pakistan will not interfere in internal matters of any country including Afghanistan but conspiracies of India against peace are seen by whole world," the governor said while talking to media along with opposition leader of Sindh assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, here Sunday.

The governor said that unfortunately India is still against peace, there is no such example in the world the way India is oppressing innocent people in Kashmir. United Nations should solve the issue of Kashmir in accordance with its resolutions because it is very important for complete peace in region, he said.

Answering a question, the governor said that Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar have full confidence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, party, coalition parties and members of the Punjab assembly. "The people of Punjab are getting health cards, Sindh government should also focus on providing the basic facilities to the public as the condition of Sindh is in front of everyone," he said.

To another question regarding electoral reforms, the governor said the government is inviting opposition from the day first day on electoral reforms but unfortunately opposition is staying away without even seeing the document of electoral reforms. Opposition parties have also not seen the electronic voting machine and they are criticising it, he added.

Afghanistan Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab Governor Afghan leadership

