PCB launches 'Online Merchandise Programme'

LAHORE: To celebrate Pakistan's rich cricket history and culture, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Sunday announced the launch of its Official Merchandise Store, which will go live on Tuesday, 14 September. The passionate Pakistan cricket fans will be able to purchase authentic apparel and accessories at www.shop.pcb.com.pk.

The online store will be a one-stop shop for the cricket fans in and outside Pakistan where they will be able to purchase customised merchandise, Pakistan national side's training and travel gear, fan wear, collector's edition merchandise and hardware accessories with items being regularly added.

With the launch of the program, the PCB will also be introducing the first in its Legacy Series line of merchandise items. The identity of the legacy item will be revealed on 14th September, and is sure to be a pleasant surprise to Pakistani cricket fans the world over.

With ease of access to fans forming the core of the merchandise program's philosophy, the PCB will provide shipment across the world helping the fans to 'Wear Your Passion'. The fans in Pakistan will get their purchased items delivered at their doorsteps free of cost.

Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer said, "The Pakistan Cricket Board is proud to launch its Official Merchandise Store which will provide another avenue to the fans to connect with Pakistan Cricket. It is a dream of every fan to be able to get hold of their team's authentic apparel and this online store will help fulfil it. As Pakistan enjoys a rich cricketing history and its legacy is deeply imprinted on the game, we will be launching the online store with the PCB Legacy Series. Over time, the PCB will continue to add more offerings for the fans to ensure their visits to our online store become a habit.

With this launch, we are hopeful that the PCB will be able to introduce a sub-culture of authentic merchandise buying in the country through which the passionate Pakistan fans will be able to show support for their team."

