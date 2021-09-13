Koulibaly sinks struggling Juve to put Napoli top

NAPLES: Kalidou Koulibaly made sure that Juventus' miserable start to the season continued on Saturday with the late winner in a 2-1 triumph for Napoli that put them top of Serie A. Senegal captain Koulibaly knocked home the winning strike from practically on the goal line with five minutes to go at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to maintain Napoli's 100 percent start and move them three points clear in first place.