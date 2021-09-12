ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Polling for cantonment board elections underway amid strict security

  • At least 1,560 candidates are competing for 206 general seats
  • Two fake polling agents have been arrested by the Returning Officer in Karachi's Clifton area
BR Web Desk 12 Sep 2021

The polling for local government elections in 42 cantonment boards of the country is being held under strict security measures amid reports of clashes between the activists of different political parties, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

The voting process started at 8am and will continue till 5pm without a break. At least 1,560 candidates are competing for 206 general seats while over 5,000 polling booths have been set up in 1,644 polling stations. A total of 2,197,441 voters, including 1,154,551 men and 1,043,190 women, are registered in all the 42 cantonment boards.

A close contest is expected among the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Cantonment board elections today

At least 684 independent candidates and 876 belonging to different political parties are contesting the polls. The ruling PTI has fielded 183 candidates while the PML-N 144, PPP 113, JI 104, the TLP 83, MQM-P 42, PSP 35, PML-Q 34, and JUI-F 25 candidates.

Meanwhile, seven candidates have been elected unopposed so far, including two each from Multan and Attock.

Fake polling agents arrested

Meanwhile, two fake polling agents were arrested by the Returning Officer in Karachi's Clifton area. The accused have been nabbed from wards 2 and 4. Both the suspects were present inside a women's polling station without legal and valid documents.

ECC approves Rs215m for cantonment board polls

The accused have been handed over to the police.

Reports of clash

Workers of political parties also reportedly clashed during the cantonment board elections in Multan. As per reports, PTI workers and independent candidates clashed with each other in ward no 4. However, no injuries or casualties were reported.

