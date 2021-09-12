ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
Transnational higher education: Beaconhouse Int'l College partners with UK universities

Recorder Report 12 Sep 2021

LAHORE: Beaconhouse International College (BIC) recently unveiled its transnational higher education partnerships with prestigious UK universities during a special event held in Islamabad.

According to the press release issued here on Friday the partnerships will enable students to complete globally-recognized degrees at BIC's state-of-the-art standalone purpose-built campuses in Lahore, Faisalabad, and Islamabad.

As a truly international organisation, Beaconhouse International College has forged successful partnerships with leading UK universities including Liverpool John Moores University, University of London (UOL), and Pearson UK to introduce programmes in Engineering, Business, Social Sciences, Humanities, and Law. Students at BIC will also have the option of transferring to their respective university in the UK to complete their degrees.

Additionally, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan will recognise international engineering degrees studied locally in the fields of electrical and electronics as well as mechanical engineering for the first time - which will be an exclusively held distinction by BIC.

While speaking at the event, Her Excellency Ms Alison Blackburn, Acting British High Commissioner said, "The UK government is committed to supporting the growth of international partnerships and collaboration in education and looks forward to continuing to welcome students from Pakistan to study, both in the UK and through enrolment in programmes delivered in partnership with institutions in Pakistan."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

