ANL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
ASC 17.59 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.4%)
ASL 24.27 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.29%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.72%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.51%)
FCCL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
FFBL 23.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFL 18.79 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (3.58%)
FNEL 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
GGGL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.05%)
GGL 45.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
HUMNL 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
JSCL 20.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.1%)
KAPCO 38.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.61%)
MLCF 40.24 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.11%)
NETSOL 165.87 Increased By ▲ 11.17 (7.22%)
PACE 6.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-3.01%)
PAEL 32.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.08%)
PIBTL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.75%)
POWER 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.56%)
PRL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
PTC 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.61%)
SNGP 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.01%)
TELE 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.73%)
TRG 170.70 Increased By ▲ 6.40 (3.9%)
UNITY 37.03 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
WTL 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.3%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 44.13 (0.88%)
BR30 25,094 Increased By ▲ 380.32 (1.54%)
KSE100 47,198 Increased By ▲ 573.17 (1.23%)
KSE30 18,785 Increased By ▲ 176.93 (0.95%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
26,720
5824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,204,520
3,15324hr
5.46% positivity
Sindh
444,464
Punjab
413,182
Balochistan
32,569
Islamabad
102,617
KPK
168,258
Business Recorder Logo
Sep 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Only one CMO turns up: $279m realised thru auction for NGMS spectrum

Tahir Amin 12 Sep 2021

ISLAMABAD: The government has realised $279 million i.e. 33 percent of the estimated amount of $831.8 million from the Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum auction, after three cellular companies did not show interest in the process, while quoting price mechanism as a major hurdle.

The government sold 70.31 percent of 1800 MHz band spectrum i.e. 9 MHz out of 12.8 MHz.

As many as 3.8MHz (excluding 6.6MHz sub-judice) in 1800MHz and 15MHz in 2100MHz band (base price-$29 million/MHz) remained unsold.

The government had set a base price of $31 million per 1MHz for the 1800MHz band, and $29 million per 1MHz for the 2100MHz band.

The PTML (Ufone) had submitted a bid of $279 million for a 9MHz block in a 1800MHz band, and since there were no other operators participating in the auction process, the total proceeds from spectrum auction will stand at $279 million.

Major General Amir Azim Bajwa (retired), during a press briefing on Friday, said that in accordance with the timelines mentioned in information memorandum (IM) for the spectrum auction for NGMS in Pakistan 2021, the opening of application and sealed bid offers from the prospective applicants have been completed on 9th September 2021.

The PTA received bid from PTML (Ufone), after scrutiny of submitted bid, the PTA declares the PTML as winner of the auction process.

The PTA chairman said this will generate the revenue of $279 million (excluding advance tax). Government will receive 50 percent upfront payment of Rs23.44 billion within 15 days; out of which 20 percent of the said amount i.e. Rs9.38 billion has already been received on 9th September 2021.

Remaining 50 percent will be paid in five equal annual installments.

Total spectrum won by Ufone is 9MHz in 1800MHz band, which is 70.3 percent of the total offered spectrum in the said band during the current auction.

This addition will increase Ufone spectrum holdings from 6MHz to 15MHz in 1800MHz band.

This will help Ufone to provide enhanced quality and increase coverage footprint for voice and data services.

The PTA completed auction process with the assistance of internationally-reputed consultant, Frontier Economics, who was onboard since January 2021, and conducted thorough consultation with the cellular industry and other stakeholders, the chairman PTA added.

The government had constituted Auction Advisory Committee in October 2020 under the chairmanship of the finance minister.

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT&T) issued policy directive on 4th August 2021, under which the process has been completed.

Licence will be issued to Ufone, which includes enhanced network rollout obligations and quality of service standards to ensure consumers interest.

The chairman said it had set certain KPIs to ensure the quality of service and standards of the telephony and broadband services in the country.

He stated that a minimum benchmark speed for wireless internet is now being set at 4Mbps, and it will be mandatory for operators to offer (at the very least) 4Mbps speed on their 4G networks.

He further said the operators that failed to meet the minimum quality of service requirements would be penalised, and that would be applicable to all the operators in Pakistan.

The PTA will conduct regular QoS surveys to ensure that all operators fulfill the minimum quality and coverage requirements.

The PTA chairman claimed that all the operators had been consulted during the preparation of the IM of the spectrum auction, and said the PTA had taken all the measures to ensure that the conditions for the operators were eased to the maximum extent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UFONE NGMS CMO PTML

Comments

Comments are closed.

Only one CMO turns up: $279m realised thru auction for NGMS spectrum

Carry forward-based: LTUs, RTOs directed to process non-export refunds

Elections, PMDA: Govt hopes bills will sail through joint session

Cantonment board elections today

Blackstone scraps $3bn takeover of property giant Soho China

Elections law amendment sans consensus: Legitimacy of future elections to come into question: FAFEN

IAEA chief heading to Tehran before key board meeting

Iran, Russia, China and Tajikistan: DG ISI hosts meeting of spy chiefs

Afghanistan remittance payouts limited to local currency

Owner of single vehicle allowed to carry transshipment goods

Govt decides to vaccinate young people aged 15 to 18

Read more stories